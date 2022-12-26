Add a Korean flavour to your everyday playlist with these popular drama OSTs

From swoon-worthy romantic gestures to heart-stopping action sequences – shows that furthered the Hallyu wave have it all. However – apart from stellar acting performances and well-written plotlines – what truly makes a Korean drama is the tracks that make its OST, complementing every other scene. We’re exploring a few that are worthy additions to any playlist.

There’s no denying that a Korean drama can have you laughing one second and blowing into a tissue the next. Most titles – across genres – are a rollercoaster of events and emotions, well-supported by complex characters, impeccable fashion, and engaging storylines. Not to mention, high production values. However, what drives all of these factors home are the songs that accompany them. Featuring artists like IU, BTS’s V, Mamamoo, and more – the OSTs of popular shows stay with the audience – moving them in the moment and transforming into meme-material bangers long past the finale. We’re spotlighting a few that we’ve got on repeat.

Korean dramas with evergreen and exciting OSTs

Descendants of the Sun

An icon in its own right, this K-drama is known for furthering the Hallyu wave across the globe. The storyline follows the lives of surgeon Kang Mo-Yeon and South Korean Special Forces captain Yoo Shi-Jin – who try pursuing a relationship while juggling their busy schedules. That is, until fate puts them in a war-torn country, working together. Although largely action-packed, the romance is what keeps the plot going, complemented perfectly by the ballads of the official soundtrack. These include the likes of This Love by Davichi, Always by Yoon Mi-rae, and You Are My Everything by Gummy. Everytime by Chen and Punch is also popular. That said, this drama has the reputation for having the most hit songs in the history of the industry.

Hotel Del Luna

This wildly popular K-drama is centred on an establishment that serves the dead. The CEO Jang Man-Wol cursed to remain there to atone for her sins. Her only escape is to find someone who’s made a bigger mistake than hers. Navigating this magical world is made far more interesting with its hauntingly memorable soundtrack – featuring popular singers like Taeyeon and Paul Kim. Tracks like All About You by Taeyeon, Can You See My Heart by Heize, and Lean on Me by 10 cm are catchy and oh-so-pleasing to listen to.

Crash Landing On You

Another icon – by the way of romantic K-dramas – this series follows South Korean billionaire Yoon Se-ri who – after a paragliding mishap – finds herself stranded in North Korea. Her only hope? Upstanding North Korean military man Ri Jeong-Hyeok. As she finds her way back, she goes through a myriad of emotions – love, grief, anger, and everything in between. Elevating each scene is the soundtrack – filled with the most heart-wrenchingly beautiful tracks. Perhaps the most popular of them is by K-pop idol IU, titled I Give You My Heart – which comes in right when the leads bid each other goodbye. Other popular songs include Here I Am by Yerin Baek, Let Us Go by Crush, All Of My Days by Sejeong, and But It’s Destiny by 10 cm.

Hospital Playlist

This heartwarming medical drama follows five doctors who’ve been friends since their first day of medical school. They navigate their respective careers as co-workers, going through the motions of life – complete with heartbreak, laughter, banter, and more. That said, what truly ties them together is a collective passion for music – with the group forming a band called Mido and Falasol. Apart from the feel-good tracks of this fictitious band – Me to You, You to Me -, the soundtrack for this K-drama is quite unique and catchy. This includes Introduce Me To A Good Person by K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s Joy, Aloha by Cho Jung-Sok, and Confession Is Not Flashy by Kyunhyun. Butterfly by Jeon Mi-Do and I Like You by Jo Jung Suk are also stellar.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

If there’s a fan-made video of a K-drama with moving visuals – best believe that it’s likely to feature tracks from this popular series’ OST. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon follows an intelligent woman with superhuman strength and the dream to star in her own video game some day. Her world shifts when she’s hired as the personal bodyguard of a quirky CEO of a gaming company. As they uncover crimes and discover love – the soundtrack supports them. And the songs on the playlist are just as adorable as the leads. In particular, the song You’re My Garden by Jeong Eun-Ji went viral. Other tracks like Super Power Girl by Moon Sung-Nam, Heartbeat by Suran, I Fall In Love by Vromance are worth a listen as well. Fans of girl group Mamamoo will be delighted by the addition of Double Trouble Couple.

Guardian – The Lonely And Great God

Another popular show that furthered the Hallyu wave, Guardian – The Lonely And Great God or Goblin, looks at the life of an immortal goblin who has had a difficult life and years to find ways to end it. The only way for him to do so – however – is by getting together with his fated bride. The story is romantic, fantastical, and highly engaging. And the OST follows suit – with emotional ballads and haunting tracks – many of which have gone viral. This includes Round and Round by Heize, Stay With Me by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch, Beautiful by Crush, and I Miss You by Soyou. We wouldn’t be surprised to find quite a few of these make it to your favourites.

Itaewon Class

This is the tale of an ex-con who, with his friends, works towards opening a street bar – all while seeking vengeance for his father’s death. Naturally, the plotline of this Korean drama is an emotional rollercoaster – supported well by its OST. Not to mention, the tracks help add to the complexity of the characters. Perhaps the most popular of these is Sweet Night by K-pop royalty BTS’ V. Other popular songs include Start Over by Gaho, No Words by Crush, and The Boy by Kim Feel, and Say by Yoon Mi-Rae. We can’t think of a better lineup for an inspiring show such as this one.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Those who enjoy a good ol’ romantic K-drama would be hooked by this comedy that follows a conceited vice president of a multinational corporation and his efficient secretary. When the latter decides to quit her job, the former – as the title of the show suggests – is determined to discover why. However, unlike the title of this Korean drama, there’s everything right about the OST. Supporting all of the show’s misunderstandings, banter, and romance are comical laugh tracks and sound effects. Tracks like the romantic It’s You by Jeong Sewoon, peppy Love Virus by SeolA, and high energy Wannabe by Gfriend drive the plot home.

