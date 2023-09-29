Post Malone lights up Asiaworld-Expo in Hong Kong Debut

Following performances in Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, and Seoul, ​Post made a stop in Hong Kong as part of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying​ tour. Despite pulling his hamstring during his performance in Seoul, he came out full of energy and in good spirits.

I was still in High School when Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post first dropped “White Iverson” on SoundCloud. Back then, with all the time on my hands, I’d spend hours each day digging online and finding a standout track for the first time was a rush like no other. I remember listening to the song with my friend during Study Hall, and it being unlike anything we’d heard before.

That year, “White Iverson” would go platinum and fast-forward to today, it recently hit one billion streams on Spotify alone. From humble beginnings as a college dropout to now being one of the biggest superstars in music at age 28, Post Malone’s story is a triumph of individuality and imagination.

Even as a fan, I underestimated just how many bangers Post Malone has in the chamber. He came out with “Better Now” and “Wow.” and there was never a lull in his performance as he took the audience on a rejuvenating journey. Supporting him was a live band with a mini orchestra.

Midway through the concert, Post brought a fan named Tom on stage to play the guitar for “Stay.” The crowd was supportive and cheered them both on enthusiastically. Throughout the performance, Post Malone would take regular breaks to speak to the audience, offering words of encouragement while throwing up heart hands and slinging his solo cup in every way imaginable.

He ended the show with two of his earliest songs, his debut track “White Iverson” and “Congratulations” featuring Quavo. Or so we thought. After shouts of “Encore!” He came on stage once again to perform Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse track “Sunflower” and “Chemical” from Austin to send everyone on their way.

To relive some of the magic from the show, take a look at the playlist below.

Images by Tang Kenneth courtesy of Livenation Hong Kong.