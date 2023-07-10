Queen Taylor has just released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) today, so we’ve put on our best red lipstick, curled our hair, and plugged in that childhood iPod Touch to get ready to be mind blown again, almost 13 years later. Here’s our song-by-song review of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is Taylor’s newest re-released album as part of her bid to gain back ownership of her songs from Scooter Braun. The album includes all of the re-recorded versions of the songs on the original Speak Now album, as well as some of the songs from the Vault (previously unreleased songs). Songs from the vault include featuring artists Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

Read on for our review of the re-releases on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Vault songs we’ll leave up to you to judge.

A song-by-song review of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Mine

“Mine” is all about that young doe-eyed innocence, so it’s a bit jarring when an adult Taylor sings it. Taylor’s more mature 2023 voice doesn’t have that innocence towards the lyrics of the original 2010 version which it requires. However, on a second listen, it does sound close enough to the original.

Sparks Fly

This one broke our hearts. Again, it sounds similar to the original, but the emotion feels a little lacking. Perhaps, the sparks are out?

Back To December

There’s more emotion here than on the previous tracks, though the instrumental is a little bright and chirpy in contrast to the more muted backing from the original. It does make us want to go back to December 2010.

Speak Now

A personal favourite, not much of the backing instrumentals were touched, and other than a little loss of Taylor’s intonation on a couple of words, “Speak Now” is giving us plenty of flashbacks. Also, her cheeky “Don’t you” is still the same.

Dear John

The guitar is a bit more isolated here, and Taylor’s more matured voice sounds steadier in Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Dear John, we wonder what you think of this version.

Mean

It’s time for the most country song of all of Taylor Swift’s country songs: “Mean.” It starts off pretty solidly, with the song and the tune sticking closely to the original. However, country lovers may miss the country ‘twang’ and banjos in the background.

The Story of Us

Remember how we used to act like we were running into our handsome, shaggy-haired ex at the library, complete with a full-on pop band and electric guitar riff serving as background music? On this Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track, the instrumentals are different, more pop rock than country pop. Again, the twang feels like it is missing, as is the angst.

Never Grow Up

This version has a certain charm to it, even more so than the original. Maybe it’s owing to the fact that Taylor has indeed grown up, and the song requires a more mature outlook. Her voice also seems to more smoothly fit with this one, coming off of the august and evermore albums which had her singing slower, softer songs.

Enchanted

“Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” is eerily similar to “Enchanted” (the original) which is a plus in our books. Her vocals coming in stronger during the chorus is also a welcome addition.

Better Than Revenge

The OG Reputation era song. We’ll cut to the chase: yes, she did change those lyrics, and there’s a moment where the new rhythm of the line doesn’t quite fit the backings. We loved the new instrumentals, they do sound sharper and stronger in this version.

Other than the line trip, “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” is certainly better than “Better Than Revenge” (original). Try saying that five times fast.

Innocent

This song on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) doesn’t sound very different to the original, other than Taylor’s maturity giving her vocals the appropriate tone for the song’s message.

Haunted

“Haunted (Taylor’s Version)” is hauntingly amazing. Taylor is still dramatic as ever, and her fuller voice helps with those shouty notes. The emotional ending still gets us.

Last Kiss

Just the right amount of melancholy, “Last Kiss” is the perfect song to listen and cry to on rainy days. It sounds even better this time considering the Joe Alwyn breakup.

Long Live

The instrumental backing is clearer here, which we’re grateful for. “Long Live” is also such a cute song, it instantly lifts listeners out of the melancholy following “Last Kiss.” Taylor also sounds happier here and the chorus hits harder.

Ours

Instrumentals are peppier in this version but the chorus doesn’t have the same charm as it used to have in the original version. Also, note the awkward giggle, which feels a little forced.

Superman

We love the lyrics for this one, and we’re glad to have this song in our collective conscious again. Similar vibes with “Long Live,” but so much more heartwarming.

You can listen to Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Spotify.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @taylorswift13 / Twitter]