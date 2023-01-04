$alty Chick drops her second album and announces upcoming concert

The Hong Kong singer is celebrating the release of “Ten strangers that I used to know” with a sleepover party and plenty of new merch.

Rising female artist $alty Chick is keeping the spirit up this new year. After wrapping up 2022 with the release of her second official album “Ten strangers that I used to know”, the self-proclaimed “emo-core-hip-hop-minx” singer is returning to her hometown of Hong Kong for a two-day solo concert on 7-8 January.

For those who want to get to know her emo-melodic music, $alty Chick’s new drop includes five of her previously released singles, such as “Close My Eyes”, “BPD” and “Call You Tonight (Band Version)”, as well as four new side tracks. As the album title suggests, each song finds inspiration from the artist’s real-life encounters with the opposite sex during different stages of her life. The nine-track album totals just over thirty minutes and documents $alty Chick’s mental state, unveiling a journey of discovery and recovery.

$alty Chick’s two-day-long concert, meanwhile, is themed around a sleepover party and requires all attendees to come in their pyjamas. Opening at 7:30pm this weekend at Soho House Hong Kong, the artist is bringing with her a selection of new merch, such as a physical CD of the new album, a vaporwave-style sweater and a candy tint box designed to hold condoms.

Get your hands on the tickets and merch here. Quick, they’re selling out!