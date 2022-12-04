The best Spotify Wrapped 2022 memes and Twitter reactions

Have you been streaming Taylor Swift an unhealthy amount? Spotify knows. The Spotify Wrapped memes are in, and you’ll appreciate them as much as you try to not get RuPaul on your Top Artists Wrapped.

Every year, a Spotify Wrapped comes along and we all get to see who and which songs we just can’t stop listening to. We’d act surprised about the top artists, and post on social media. Sometimes it calls us out for the stereotype that we are. No matter what music you listen to, you’ll relate to some of these memes, we’re sure.

[Image Credit: Felipepelaquim/Unsplash]

Spotify Wrapped 2022 memes, wrapped

Okay we have no words for this

Nah cause what the fuck this is my weirdest spotify wrapped of all time pic.twitter.com/7tZOTv9ObH — cori 🇪🇸 (@christeIIas) November 30, 2022

You know who you are.

anyone else get these extremely personal messages from spotify?? weird pic.twitter.com/tUSd0cXNGZ — jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 30, 2022

Same, gurl.

Everyone tweeting that Spotify Wrapped called them gay pic.twitter.com/51qBGa8YQM — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 30, 2022

Please, Tinder.

Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé…

*Emotional damage*

It’s you, hi

Pretending to be shocked when I open my Spotify Wrapped and see my top artist pic.twitter.com/v4W5vAKEIt — erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@swiftbunnies) November 29, 2022

It just keeps getting more relatable.

I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S — horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022

Again, you know who you are.

Y’ALL MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED CAME pic.twitter.com/u246e7Q2PO — ᵐᵃᵗᵗ // metlife night 2!🌙 (@taylors_scarf) November 29, 2022

This meme is for my editor. Bless ihr Herz.