Stray Kids’ comeback album “5-Star” achieves highest pre-orders in K-pop history

Stray Kids, one of the biggest boy groups from K-pop’s fourth generation, achieves a huge milestone in their career with their comeback album titled 5-Star. The success of their third full album catapults the band to become the first group in history to surpass five million pre-sales, with 5.13 million. 5-Star surpassed Seventeen’s album FML with 4.64 million pre-orders and BTS’ Map of the Soul with 4.02 million pre-orders.

The 5-Star album also joins BTS and Seventeen to become the third album in history to exceed 2 million sales in first-day record sales with 2.39 million copies. This 5-Star comeback, released on 2 June, includes 12 tracks like “S-Class,” “Top Line,” and “Item.”

Stray Kids consist of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The three members, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, known as 3RACHA, are the producers of the group. The trio have produced every song since their debut in 2018 and have been spreading their le unique combination of K-pop, hip-pop, and electronica genre across the globe.

The albums prior to 5-Star’s release have also performed very well worldwide. Stray Kid’s previous mini albums ODDINARY and MAXIDENT placed No.1 twice on Billboard’s 200 Chart.

As the title song S-Class quotes, “up above the world, so high” and “shining day and night,” it seems that Stray Kids have once again reached an all-time career high.