This year’s Summer Blossom Music Festival features an all-female lineup

This one’s for the girls!

It’s full-on girl power this weekend at KITEC, where the annual Summer Blossom Music Festival is happening. Of course, this isn’t saying you have to be female to enjoy this live music event — we don’t discriminate, so come whether you identify as male, nonbinary or whatever you choose.

From early evening ’til late — 7:30pm to 10pm, if we’re being exact — Summer Blossom Music Festival will be featuring live performances from five all-female acts. Each of these groups has its own style so you can enjoy a range of genres in one night. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover you have an affinity for electronic bangers, even though your go-to has always been cute pop tunes.

Anyway, enough fluff — the lineup at the festival includes WHIZZ, FIESTER, Lolly Talk, Cozy Syndrome and Otome Syndream. Whether you’re into FIESTER’s electronic sounds or Cozy Syndrome’s pop-rock tracks, we guarantee you’ll have a hell of a night.

Summer Blossom Music Festival is taking place at from 7:30pm to 10pm, 14 August, at Music Zone, G/F, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay. Purchase your ticket (HK$380) here.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of WHIZZ)