Tuning In: Sunny Lukas is a Hong Kong-born popstar for the TikTok generation

With over a million followers on TikTok, a resume performing along Zoe LaVerne and Cody Orlove and fresh out of quarantine for his China tour, Sunny Lukas is making a name for himself as a new kind of pop star.

I first met Sunny Lukas three years ago at an event where he was performing. Only 19 at the time, the Hong Kong born-and-raised artist stole the stage with his electric dance moves and captivating sound. His mother was in the audience, cheering for him and telling everyone how proud she was — clearly his number one fan, but not alone: He’s gone viral on TikTok with over a million followers, joined fellow social media music stars on the Boys of Summer Tour and performed alongside Taiwanese celebrity Ouyang Nana at his alma mater, Berklee College of Music.

Despite his achievements, Lukas maintains that he’s just a regular boy at heart who hopes to continue putting out the best music he can. “I am far from where I want to be, and I am as humble as I can be right now. There is still so much to learn,” he adds.

When speaking on his successes, he always mentions the support from his girlfriend. With a handful of singles dedicated to her, including “Emily“, “Netflix Under the Mistletoe“, “Lao Po’s Song” and more, it’s clear who’s on the receiving end of his sweet-like-honey music and lyrics.

Before he sets off on his China tour, Lifestyle Asia caught up with with Lukas to talk about his style, his influences and the 2Pac lyrics that inspired him.

Tuning In: Sunny Lukas, singer-songwriter

Who is Sunny Lukas — how do you describe yourself as a musician?

I am a silky smooth, American-influenced, Chinese popstar with sprinkles of rock, rap and R&B. My sound is eclectic, personal, new age and multicultural.

What’s the first track someone should listen to get introduced to your sound?

Personally, I recommend listening to “Spicy” first because I feel like vocally, it represents my sound the most. My voice is smooth and breathy, like heaven’s breath of fresh air. Lyrically, the song fully captures the nuances of my relationship with my girl. It shows how quirky I am as a person and how laid back and seductive I can be to my lady. Another reason I love this song is because it’s part English and part Mandarin, which epitomizes my artistry.

What was your first training with music? Does it run in your family?

My first professional encounter with music was learning the piano when I was five years old. Then when I turned 10, I picked up the guitar and self-learned for the most part. I started taking singing lessons from middle school to college. Growing up, I watched Michael Jackson and Ricky Martin and became infatuated with their performances. Music, unfortunately, doesn’t run in my family, but I am glad I get to begin this musical journey that hopefully I can pass on.

When did you realise you were musical? Can you pinpoint a formative moment when you realised you were good?

I noticed my musical gift at the age of 14 when I wrote my first song all by myself. It was right after a week-long Berklee songwriting summer camp in Santa Monica, California. While it took me almost a month to finish the song — songwriting was still new to me — it turned out to be the most popular song I released during my high school days.

I found that I was “good” at the beginning of 2018 when me and my roommate, a music producer, started freestyling to a new guitar riff he was playing, and all of a sudden I came up with probably the catchiest lyrical phrase and melody I created, which ultimately became the song “Dangerous”, that I released in 2019.

How have different cultural influences in your life shaped you as a musician?

Growing up in Hong Kong, then moving to the States, then back to China, was definitely an amazing experience for me, musically — especially knowing that the three places are completely different from one another and you could always find beauty in each place. I always liked to vibe out to songs or artists during that period of time in the country that I’m in. For example, when I was in the US, I was constantly listening to hip-hop, R&B and trendy American pop songs. I also discovered many Latin artists there, as well — I started to learn Spanish because I loved reggaeton music so much. When I’m in China, all I listen to are Mandarin songs. In Hong Kong, it’s a bit of a mixture. It’s so cool to have exposure to different musical tastes. It definitely inspired me to incorporate more multicultural elements into my music.

What’s a song or performance that had a really important, lasting impact on you?

In my senior year of high school, the week before graduation, I performed my own 90-minute concert in the main school auditorium with more than 500 in the audience. I prepared for two months for this concert, and the entire process was unforgettable for me. It took a lot of effort, time and commitment to organise the show with my school, recruit dancers, rehearse three times a week and design the stage. I was super happy and emotional after the show.

Who’s your favourite musician or artist? Name up to three and how they inspired you.

My top three have without a doubt always been Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and One Direction. Justin Bieber was always the person I turned to musically because I love his swag, his style, performance, music production and overall image. I’ve always wanted to emulate his artistry and that really played a pivotal role in who I am today, as well. Every time I pick up a piano or guitar, I would learn Mendes’ songs first because his songwriting is so emotionally powerful.

Are there any other artists in Hong Kong that inspire you?

I started following Jackson Wang in my second year of high school and I love how his entire music video production, styling and image are very creative and different from many other Chinese artists. It’s also really cool that Hong Kong has a new sound, a new wave coming, with singers like Tyson Yoshi and Mirror.

What’s your creative process?

My creative process normally interchanges between songwriting and producing. Whether it’s writing the melody or lyric first, or starting a beat from scratch. Most of the time, my go-to is writing with a beat I made already, it helps me structure the song a bit better. After I create the beat on Logic Pro X on my laptop, I then record at home with all my home setup and equipment. Afterwards, I record all the vocal tracks and build the beat around it to seal the production.

What’s your favourite lyric, ever?

“How can I be peaceful? I’m comin from the bottom, Watch my daddy scream peace while the other man shot him” from 2Pac – Thugz Mansion (Acoustic).

Do you have any pre- and post-show rituals?

I always do a team huddle and chant with my dancers and my crew members. If it’s a solo performance, I would always check to make sure my jewellery is not loose. I sit down, breathe and tell myself to just let it all out there.

What’s next, what are you working on?

I am currently working on my third studio solo album called LUKAS which will be out before the end of the year. I will also be launching a custom-made clothing line soon, with my girlfriend as a main team member. I’m really excited to share it with you all when it comes out.

Where can we catch you performing?

I will be the opening act for XMASwu in Shenzhen this month followed by my own tour in China. It will be in over 10 cities around the country, and hopefully one in Hong Kong and the USA as well.