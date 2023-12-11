facebook
Home > Culture > Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro explore Hong Kong in “Airplane Tickets” music video
Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro explore Hong Kong in “Airplane Tickets” music video
Culture
11 Dec 2023 04:34 PM

Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro explore Hong Kong in “Airplane Tickets” music video

Aaron Chow
Editor

Just a week after directing the very first Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Men’s show in Hong Kong, Pharrell Williams releases the music video for “Airplane Tickets” featuring Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro.

With all three featured artists present in the city for the show, the music video was shot across several locations in Hong Kong including the Avenue of Stars, at the LV afterparty in Rosewood which was transformed into a neon jungle of classic signage and bamboo scaffolding, inside one of the city’s iconic red taxis, and in the heart of the city amidst the densely-populated skyscrapers.

“Airplane Tickets” was used as an anthem of sorts for the Men’s Pre-Fall Show, previewed across teaser content, and played extensively on the day of.  The song continues the themes of  interconnectedness promoted in the Pre-Fall showcase, which was described as an event celebrating “the connective power of travel through nautical themes.” In the track, Swae Lee sets the mood, flowing over tropical reggaeton beats before being joined by  Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro who delivers his verses in Spanish.

“Airplane Tickets” is now live on all major streaming platforms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@pharrell)

Images: VEVO/Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton pharrell Swae Lee Rauw Alejandro Airplane Tickets
Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro explore Hong Kong in “Airplane Tickets” music video

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.