Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro explore Hong Kong in “Airplane Tickets” music video

Just a week after directing the very first Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Men’s show in Hong Kong, Pharrell Williams releases the music video for “Airplane Tickets” featuring Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro.

With all three featured artists present in the city for the show, the music video was shot across several locations in Hong Kong including the Avenue of Stars, at the LV afterparty in Rosewood which was transformed into a neon jungle of classic signage and bamboo scaffolding, inside one of the city’s iconic red taxis, and in the heart of the city amidst the densely-populated skyscrapers.

“Airplane Tickets” was used as an anthem of sorts for the Men’s Pre-Fall Show, previewed across teaser content, and played extensively on the day of. The song continues the themes of interconnectedness promoted in the Pre-Fall showcase, which was described as an event celebrating “the connective power of travel through nautical themes.” In the track, Swae Lee sets the mood, flowing over tropical reggaeton beats before being joined by Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro who delivers his verses in Spanish.

“Airplane Tickets” is now live on all major streaming platforms.

Images: VEVO/Pharrell Williams