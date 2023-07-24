The 1975 cancels the remainder of its Asia tour

The 1975 has announced that it will be cancelling the rest of its Asia Tour performances it had scheduled for Jakarta and Taipei.

The band’s decision comes following its controversy at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes festival in which lead singer Matt Healy’s decision to kiss his bandmate on stage and criticism towards the county’s anti-LGBT laws resulted in the festival being cut short and the band banned from ever performing in the country. Homosexuality is currently illegal in Malaysia and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Malaysia’s ministry of communications and digital cited its “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws,” as the reason for the festival’s cancellation.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” The 1975 said in a statement via We The Fest.