Drake to Taylor Swift: Top 10 most–streamed artists on Spotify

Music has the power to elevate your mood instantly, acting as the most therapeutic outlet in the erstwhile mundanity of the everyday. Everyone has a unique palette when it comes to music. However, navigating the expansive genres can be daunting and take forever. Thanks to streaming services like Spotify, listeners across the globe can select their pick from the platform’s on-point playlists covering everything from pop, rock, country, and rap to jazz and blues. Over the years, a handful of music artists have broken several records on Spotify thanks to their fans, who stream their songs on a loop daily.

Spotify helps us binge-listen to our favourite artists, some of whom have gauged the attention of billions worldwide. We’ve curated a list of the 10 most streamed artists on Spotify, whose music will surely lift your spirits. Keep reading!

Top 10 most–streamed artists on Spotify

As per Chartmasters’ data, the top 10 list includes rappers like Drake and Eminem to pop–singers like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. All K-pop lovers will be glad to know that BTS also stands on par with these musical geniuses. Take a look.

1. Drake – 58 billion streams

Image credit: champagnepapi/ Instagram

Whether it’s God’s Plan, One Dance or Toosie Slide, Drake has managed to engage billions with his songs, making him the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify. The Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter has come a long way since his music debut in the early 2000s, breaking several hip-hop and R&B music records over the years. Among his many accolades, Drake is a five-time Grammy Award winner, six-time American Music Award winner, in addition to having a whopping 34 Billboard Music Awards.

2. Bad Bunny – 52 billion streams

Image credit: Getty Images

While the Puerto Rican rapper initially rose to fame owing to his collaborations with Farruko, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin, it was Cardi B’s 2018 track I Like It that made him globally renowned. Bad Bunny has helped Spanish music achieve worldwide popularity. He was also the first non-English talent to top Spotify’s most streamed artist of the year for 2020 and 2021. Some of his most famous tracks include Me Porto Bonito, Mia, Tití Me Preguntó and Diles.

3. Taylor Swift – 46 billion streams

Image credit: taylorswift/ Instagram

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift has been the biggest artist in the pop industry for more than a decade, and her record-breaking albums are proof. From being the youngest artist ever to receive the Album of the Year accolade at Grammy in 2010 to becoming the highest-paid musician of the past decade, Swift has achieved it all. The beauty of her songs is that they’re timeless! Many love to jam to Love Story and You Belong With Me like it was yesterday.

4. The Weeknd – 42.8 billion streams

Image credit: theweeknd/ Instagram

The Weeknd was recently named the world’s most popular artist by the Guinness World Records, and we couldn’t agree more! With his song, Blinding Lights, sitting atop the list of most streamed songs on Spotify, Abel has surely garnered massive streams on the platform. What makes his music so sacred to listeners is the sense of escapism and intense, explicit lyrics that unfurl your deepest emotions and vulnerabilities. He’s a true Starboy.

5. Ed Sheeran – 42.3 billion streams

Image credit: teddysphotos/ Instagram

Everyone who loves being in love and is a die-hard romantic will turn to Ed Sheeran to soothe their souls. From Thinking Out Loud to Perfect, with every release Sheeran convinces us that he’s the OG of love ballads. The scale of the UK-born singer’s commercial achievements extends far beyond any artist in the region or even globally.

6. Justin Bieber – 36.2 billion streams

Image credit: justinbieber/ Instagram

Justin Bieber has been on the rise ever since his Baby days! While many of you might’ve swooned over the singer for his boyish charms, his musical talents are highly commendable. Just in his teens, Justin made it to the most powerful and influential celebrities lists by Times and Forbes. He continues to be a force to reckon with. Bieber’s catchy music and his chart-breaking collaborations started a global craze that doesn’t seem to cease anytime soon.

7. Ariana Grande – 36.1 billion streams

Image credit: arianagrande/ Instagram

From starting out as a Nickelodeon star in her teens to becoming one of the major pop stars of recent times, Ariana Grande‘s journey is quite fascinating. What’s commendable is Ariana’s ‘inclusive’ approach towards music, which is evident in her LGBT-friendly lyrics as well as performances as support for the community. Grande has topped the Billboard charts many a time and was the most-streamed female artist on Spotify for the 2010 decade. Thanks to Ariana, we definitely believe God Is A Woman!

8. Eminem – 34 billion streams

Image credit: eminem/ Instagram

Eminem aka the real Slim Shady, has largely cultivated the rap genre and is worshipped by many for his raw, unabashed style of music. He is credited with breaking racial barriers by making way for white rappers in mainstream music. The use of alter-egos for introducing different rap styles as well as subjects is one of the most interesting aspects of his music. Also, his outspoken and relatable (at times controversial) lyrics never fail to garner attention.

9. BTS – 33 billion streams

Image credit: bts.bighitofficial/ Instagram

Making way for K-pop in the top 10 is the world’s favourite boy band, BTS. The seven-member boy group recently broke their own Guinness World Record for the most streamed group on Spotify, a title they’ve held since 2021 after dethroning Coldplay. Dynamite is their most-streamed track followed by Butter and Boy with Luv featuring Halsey. Despite the boys announcing group hiatus and enlisting in the military, their craze hasn’t dropped a bit.

The septet has also surpassed their fellow K-pop geniuses BLACKPINK, who stand at about 9.5 billion streams on Spotify as of May 2023. We can’t wait to witness what BTS has in store for us!

10. Post Malone – 32 billion streams

Image credit: postmalone/ Instagram

Post Malone’s broad vocal technique is unbeatable, making him a treat to hear. He has reached the pinnacle of pop stardom, racking up amazing album sales. Malone called his music genre-fluid, catering to everything from hip-hop, pop as well as R&B and more. Whether it’s the hypnotic and cool Rockstar or the hip-hop melody Sunflower, Post Malone’s songs are built to perfection.

