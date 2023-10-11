Plug into this Spotify playlist of top tracks for workout motivation

It’s not always easy to stick to a workout schedule, especially when you’re juggling work, family life and daily chores. Fortunately, there are simple ways to boost your motivation, and one of them involves music, as a new study reveals. Just make sure you’re listening to the right motivational songs during your workout.

Do you prefer rock, rap, pop or electro? The question may seem trivial, or downright intrusive, but your musical choices could help boost your workout motivation. At least, that’s what a new study by Total Shape reveals. Using an algorithm, researchers created a list of songs, each more motivating than the next, based on the most recent hits. The aim is to help people get the most out of their workout sessions, especially cardio-based training, driving motivation and maybe even encouraging them to smash some personal bests, all thanks to the tracks they’re plugged into.

The best motivational songs for a workout

Available on Spotify, the playlist currently comprises 21 tracks. The platform states that TotalShape.com researchers developed the playlist best suited to a cardio workout based on the most recent global charts. It features energetic, upbeat songs, with a “strong, regular, uninterrupted beat ranging between 120 and 135 BPM,” supposedly the ideal tempo for an outdoor run or a cardio-based gym session. With this music spurring you on, it’s impossible not to get the gym bug, or at least to stick to your workout goals.

Here’s the playlist on Spotify

All of these are up-tempo tunes — not a ballad in sight — that are sure to keep you motivated while you work out.

“Listening to music lowers our cortisol levels — the stress hormone — and increases our dopamine levels — the happiness hormone — especially when we like what we are hearing. Global charts are a good place to start to find new songs with high chances of being liked,” a Total Shape spokesperson told the Daily Mail. The spokesperson added: “We also looked at how danceable, energetic and stable the songs are so that they are upbeat enough and do not have disruptive breaks to distract you. We were surprised to find that DJ Science, as we called the algorithm, produced a flawless playlist that serves its intended purpose — supporting your cardio workout perfectly.”

This isn’t the first time that researchers have looked into the impact of music on motivation and performance when exercising. Last year, the gym network PureGym revealed that listening to music improved performance by an average of 13% among weightlifters. In that particular study, the British singer Dua Lipa proved to be an invaluable ally for those looking to build muscle mass. This is therefore the second time that the “Levitating” singer has featured on this kind of list.

(Hero image courtesy: Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash; Feature image courtesy: Juan Pablo Rodriguez/Unsplash)