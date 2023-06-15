Tuning In: achi, the alter ego of minor.’s John Leung, goes solo with SKETCHTAPE VOL.1

The last time we heard from Hong Kong band minor., they were going on hiatus. Now, John Leung, one half of the indie group, is making a debut as his alter ego achi. Here’s everything we know so far.

When achi first approached me about his solo endeavours, I wanted to honour his new path with a short news piece here on Lifestyle Asia. But after an impressive interview with him, I decided his eloquent answers and addictive mixtape warranted a full Tuning In feature. So here we are.

Growing up between Hong Kong and the UK, with a background playing the piano and violin from a young age, John Leung had a certain disposition towards music from the beginning. During his time at university in England, he began going to a lot of underground and indie music concerts, which opened his eyes to the diverse world of music beyond Hong Kong’s industry. It was also around this time when he met Him Tang, and the two went on to become the indie pop duo minor..

When the band eventually went on hiatus, Leung cycled back to some of his earliest works and began to rediscover his sound identity. He debuted as achi and introduced himself to the world with SKETCHTAPE VOL. 1, his first project as a solo artist. Released just this May, the mixtape of five tracks is a musical diary that depicts his inner thoughts at a time of confusion, with a sound that shifts between indie rap rock fusion and alternative hip hop. Heavily guided by sampling and created entirely on the computer, achi’s music represents a new generation of Gen Z artists, who move between different styles without following any set rules and create their works based on how they feel at any given time.

Learn more about achi’s debut and stream his mixtape here.

Tuning In: achi

Who is achi?

achi is my Chinese name and also my nickname. I guess growing up in different cities and being exposed to different cultures made me feel like I lost my identity, like I was always playing a role to fit in. But it struck me one day, I realised that a person’s most undeniable identity is the one given at birth. It’s a core part of who you are. So, I figured that’s the best way to represent myself. It’s a reflection of who I am and the way I see the world.

What prompted you to go solo?

So I was in this band called minor., and around this time last year, my bandmate and I reached a point of burnout from all the work we were putting out. We made a decision to take a break and return to our respective musical worlds and during that time, I went back and revisited some of the earliest work I had done. It was like rediscovering my own art, and I really missed being able to express myself with that earnestness in my music. I guess that’s why I decided to go solo, trying to be as honest in my music as possible and figuring out what my music represents.

You create your music entirely on the computer. Can you walk us through the process?

It’s a Gen Z thing, I guess. I’ve been working off my computer right from the start and that’s where I feel the most creative. I don’t really use any hardware except for my guitars. I just play around with the sounds on the computer. Sampling has also played a huge role in my music. I love digging up random music or sounds from the internet and incorporating them into my tracks.

What genre would you describe your music as?

If I had to put a label on it, I’d say you can call my music ‘alternative hip-hop.’ But honestly, genres are so vast and diverse these days. There’s plenty of music out there that I wouldn’t even know how to define. However, I think my music would really resonate with people who enjoy a mix of hip-hop, indie rock and progressive R&B. It’s like this fusion of different elements that creates a unique sound and vibe.

Who are some artists you found inspiration from for SKETCHTAPE VOL. 1?

Yeah, so I actually wrote most of the tracks from SKETCHTAPE VOL.1 around mid-2022. During that period, some of my favourite artists had a huge impact on me, like Dijon, Brakence and Boylife. But I gotta say, J Dilla has been the biggest influence on this mixtape. His music has really pushed me to be more daring with my sampling techniques.

What’s your favourite track from SKETCHTAPE VOL. 1?

I’d say it’s the last one, “I PRAY FOR GOOD HEALTH”. The words of that track were actually influenced by Dominic Fike’s “Chicken Tender”, and it all started one night when I had this craving for some fried chicken. In the midst of the struggle between staying healthy and giving in to temptation, I just spilled out that conflict into those words. But I guess that’s exactly how this mixtape came about. It’s a collection of random thoughts that I’ve thrown together. Personally, it feels like a diary.

What’s next? What are you working on?

My main focus is on completing my first album, which I hope to release sometime next year. It’s an incredibly exciting project for me because I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with some amazing artists and musicians here in Hong Kong. Alongside that, I’ve been putting a lot of effort into preparing my live set for a series of upcoming performances. I want to create a unique experience for each show, so I’ve been working on developing a fresh and distinctive set for every performance to give the audience something new every time they see me on stage.

(Lead and featured photos courtesy of achi)