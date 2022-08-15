Tuning In: Ango is expressing his love over trippy bops and trap beats

Ango has a five-step plan.

“Live well, sleep well, eat well, work well, feel well,” he says, offering the kind of sage, straightforward advice that CEOs fork over millions to wellness retreats and life coaches to hear. For him, it’s simply the key to becoming the best version of himself, which in turn, enables him to do more of what he loves: “All inspirations come from what you are experiencing,” he adds. “No life? No music!”

And to Ango (a combination of his sister’s and his English names, Annabelle and Hugo), music is life — one that started only a few years back with the release of his first song, “Selfish Jessica (自私的Jessica)”. It’s a song you’ll never hear, because he simply wasn’t happy with the result. But that’s just a product of his continuing evolution as an artist, one that develops with each new record he releases.

From one track to the next, Ango’s catalogue offers hints at his range as a musician, from the trap-lite, SNES sounds of “See You Next Life (下世見)” to the Carti-esque, made-for-Milly-Rocking sound (and MV to match) of “目擊“.

Equipped with an arsenal of flows and styles, and tight production from names like FreezLhy and Dieselt_HK, he’s showing growth in a rapidly expanding field of rising Hong Kong hip-hop artists. For Ango, it’s all about expressing love — for people, for life, for what he does.

With a new album, Mango, on the way, Lifestyle Asia caught up with Ango to talk about love songs, Juno Mak and why he doesn’t have any “guilty pleasures” when it comes to music.

Tuning In: Ango

What’s the first track someone should listen to get introduced to your sound?

I will introduce “下世見” to those who get started with my music. It’s a memorable song to me since it is my first original song distributed to music streaming platforms.

What was your first training with music? Did you grow up around it?

My first music training would be my first song “Selfish Jessica” (自私的Jessica) with BOHO, but the song was taken down since I was quite dissatisfied with it. To be honest, I didn’t grow up around music, but I used to learn violin in my childhood just for a period of time. However, I’ve already forgotten how to play.

What’s the first song or lyrics you’ve ever learned by heart?

It would be “心中的歌 貝多芬也可找回聽覺” from one of my songs, “Say Yes”. It’s a love song, and the lyrics convey the meaning that music has no boundaries — everyone can write a song to express love through lyrics. Even a deaf-mute person can write songs to express love to their beloved ones.

When did you realise you were musical? Can you pinpoint a formative moment when you realised you were good?

I realized my great sense of melody and expressions through lyrics when I was making the song “Uncertain Jessica” with 2K88 in 2018. At that moment, I knew that I really enjoyed creating music and was determined to spread my music to the crowd.

How have different cultural influences in your life shaped you as a musician?

Boky, the restaurant owner of “No Milkshake No Life” in Hong Kong, is one of the most influential people in my life. She doesn’t blindly follow the crowd, acts with her own thoughts and implement her plans without procrastinating. I really admire her attitude and I want to become one of those people.

What’s a song that had a really important, lasting impact on you?

It’s my own song, but it hasn’t been released as I haven’t thought of the name and release date yet. The theme is about my first love, it really touches me whenever I hear at night. Stay tuned for more.

Who’s your favourite musician?

My only favourite musician is yung takeem (柒羊), who inspires me a lot on my creation. I started my music by imitating yung’s style in the beginning, but soon I realised that imitating could not express my own thoughts or represent who I was. Therefore, my creative inspiration currently comes from things that happened in my life and I am literally expressing myself more. I really appreciate his appearance in my life.

Are there any other artists in Hong Kong that inspire you?

BYP (BOHO, YPU, ProdiG)! They are all my music buddies — we always encourage each other on music production.

What’s your creative process?

Settle the beat, think of the theme, then start thinking of the melody and lyrics. I used to complete the lyrics of a song within a day, but I’m more demanding of myself now. Sometimes, they take me a week to finish until they are perfect to me. I always like to create and complete the recordings alone to avoid distractions.

What’s your favourite lyric, ever?

My favourite lyric is “人所為熱情流露，最終奕為一抱，有時一個擁抱比起談話更加有內容性”, originated from Juno Mak’s ”超生培慾”. The lyrics are simple, but the meaning hits me right in the feels. My own interpretation of a hug represents understanding and hope. You can always understand a person by feeling through their body language. A hug is always a genuine expression hoping to build an intimate connection with another.

Any guilty-pleasure tunes?

Temporarily no, I think every song contributes to shape who I am today.

Do you have any pre- or post-show rituals?

It is inevitable to feel stressed whenever there are performances in the public. The way that I relieve pressure is to talk to myself before shows and I would say it is really effective. However, I don’t have any special post-show ritual, but just to have fun with my besties!

What’s next, what are you working on?

I am now producing my new album Mango to remember every moment with my first love. The second album includes mainly trap music, in collaboration with SID22, CJ and DDRAGON.

Where can we catch you performing next?

I wish to make it happen in August 2022. Stay tuned!

Keep up with Ango on Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.