Tuning In: 24 Hours with bbno$

For our next instalment of Tuning In, we follow Canadian rapper and singer Alexander Leon Gumuchian, professionally known as bbno$ (pronounced baby no money), as he prepares to perform at December’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival in Hong Kong. In a whirlwind 24 hours with the artist, we meet the team and get a behind-the-scenes look into bbno$’s tour life — from vibes backstage to food reviews at Hong Kong’s historic cha chaan teng, Lan Fong Yuen.

To start things off we’re due for some intros. First, we have Dan Nudelman, the Musical Director and Tour Manager who bbno$ met playing Call of Duty in high school. He was part of Broke Boy Gang with bbno$ and was previously the designated tour DJ before DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, who spins for Yung Gravy, joined the crew for this part of the journey. We also have NIGHT SHFT boss Luce who’s responsible for bringing some of the biggest acts to China as well as Ruairi Lazers, one of the best sound & lighting techs in the business.

While best known for viral, goofy tracks such as “Lalala” with Y2K and “edamame” with Rich Brian, bbno$’s success is far from a stroke of luck. He’s been getting that money, performing over 240 shows over the last two years while consistently releasing new music. For a pop star from Vancouver, he’s taken quite the unconventional path, first blowing up in China after a member of local dance crew TFBoys recorded a dance to his early track, “Yoyo Tokyo.” He later found well-deserved recognition back home in North America through massive tracks such as “La La La” and “edamame.” He now has over 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 660 million views on Youtube at the time of writing.

“Don’t take yourself too serious,” says Alex ahead of his show. “Have some fun. That’s really the ethos of my business”

His dedicated fanbase, affectionately dubbed the “baby gang,” was out in full force for his headlining act in Hong Kong. As an artist who understands the importance of engaging with the audience on a personal level, bbno$ threw in some extras to make the show more engaging.

Proclaiming to be inspired by Hong Kong, bbno$ announced that he would be performing a new song he wrote the day before. As he walked up front and center stage, the anticipation was palpable with the baby gang wide-eyed and cheering. As DJ Tip queued it up, ”七里香” by Jay Chou began blasting through the speakers as laughter and cheers ensued.

Spending plenty of time in China, bbno$ is well acquainted with the Higher Brothers, China’s biggest rap group, and he recently released the music video for “SOS” featuring KnowKnow. The shoot was done a few hours away in Guangzhou during one of the hottest days of the year after bbno$ had just wrapped up 19 shows in 14 days.

“It was one of those ‘what’s important is what happens now and not what happens later type energy’ and just a classic testament to understanding the levels of difficulty sometimes on tour,” says bbno$. “It was a good experience nonetheless. I enjoyed the money Mr. Enjoy Da Money.”

Prior to his music career, bbno$ dreamed of becoming a professional swimmer. However, he was forced to pivot after suffering a career-ending back injury. That natural drive visibly carries over as he continues his takeover while rolling with the punches.

“What’s special about him and him as a performer is how much fun he’s able to have on stage. He takes it very seriously but it doesn’t necessarily come off that way,” says Dan. “I think his ability to have fun and be himself on stage really shines through and adds a lot to the show.”

Throughout the day, Alex had been teasing a dinner date experience that he wanted to pull off for the very first time to make this Clockenflap experience unforgettable for two lucky fans. Preparing on-stage servers and a table decorated with candles and flowers, the stage was set. What could possibly be more romantic than having a blind dinner date experience with bbno$ performing with the Hong Kong skyline as the backdrop? The idea was a success with Dylan, the lucky fan, scoring a kiss on the cheek from his dinner date. Renouncing his musical career, bbno$ declared he’s now set on becoming a professional matchmaker.

If he was stranded on an island, bbno$ would put on lofi hip hop radio – beats to study/relax to, if he was an ice cream flavour he would be pistachio, and like many of us, he’s currently obsessed with Laufey. We can confirm his shows are just as fun and crazy as his tracks and would definitely recommend you check out one of his acts when he’s in your area code.

One personal highlight from the show was the “La La La” drum and bass remix which sent the crowd in a frenzy. bbno$’s unconventional approach to concerts opens up endless possibilities, and Luce from SHFT tells us that there’s been talks of a “bbno$ fun house” carnival or mini festival in the future.

For fans in the city, you can expect to hear from bbno$ soon. “Hong Kong has graced me with their arms open and I’ll be back no question,” says Alex.

Video: Ryan Putranto

Text: Aaron Chow

Co-Producers: Aaron Chow, Ryan Putranto, Dan Nudelman, Luce, DJ Tip, Ruairi Lazers

Special thanks to Clockenflap and SHFT

*Featured and title images courtesy of Clockenflap