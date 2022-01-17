Tuning In: ‘Iffy Pop’ artist HeidiH would like us all to be kinder, braver, cuter

In “Tuning In”, we delve into the lives and loves of the people behind the tracks you love — and the ones they love, as well. In this edition, we talk to singer, songwriter and multimedia artist, HeidiH.

HeidiH is just a placeholder, for now, says Heidi, sometimes known as heidihaha, sometimes, as on Spotify, where her music lives, “HeidiH”. Why HeidiH? “I had to pick something!” Fair enough.

Maybe it’ll stick. Maybe — as she signs off her latest email — she’ll go with Iffy Pop, also the title of her first and recently released EP, a collection of poppy bedroom bops that range from the ambient, floating-on-air feel of “Dreamboiiiiii” to the percussive sledgehammer bass of “Pick Me Up”, with a chorus that asks perhaps the most haunting question of all: “Why won’t you pick up / pick up the phone?”

It may not be the sound you’d expect from someone who was raised on the music of Teresa Teng and whose first instrument was the accordion, but it’s a sound she makes all her own, with glimmers of some of her biggest influences like Tyler, the Creator, FKA Twigs, Aphex Twin and Sega Bodega. Hong Kong local music lovers will also recognise the name Mr Koo, who Heidi — also an animator and digital artist — credits for helping her rediscover her innate musical talents.

Following the release of a new video for “Dreamboiiiiii” featuring Jerry Haha (no relation) and Hong Kong’s most famous Brussels Griffon, Lefty, we reached out to Heidi to talk about the catharsis of making music, her creative process (“crying while hitting my MIDI controller”) and what comes next.

Tuning In with HeidiH

Who is HeidiH?

Multimedia artist, part-time kitten.

What was your first instrument or training with music?

The accordion! Very fun to play, taught me the concept of bass, rhythm and melody. Played it for a year, then moved on to the piano when I was eight.

Did you grow up around music? Does it run in your family?

No one in my family plays music, but they love blasting Cantopop, and luckily they cared about stereo quality so I grew up with really crisp, clear, full speakers, which I think helps me understand the layers of music.

What’s the first song you’ve ever learned by heart?

My mom always plays Teresa Teng in her car, so I would accidentally learn all her songs. 甜蜜蜜，我只在乎你 are still so bomb.

When did you realise you were musical? Was there ever a moment where you felt you were good?

I think it was October 2020, when I started hanging out with musician friends (shout out Mr Koo and co) and starting jamming casually; I had never felt so in the moment, so in touch with my whole being before.

What’s a song or album or performance that had a really important, lasting impact on you?

I won’t shut up about IGOR by Tyler, the Creator. When I first discovered this album, I felt like I was possessed by every sound in every track. Also love watching Grimes’ live performances, she’s so chaotic and lively. FKA Twigs’ performances make me cry and appreciate having feelings.

Who’s your favourite musician?

I thrive to be unapologetically spicy like Tyler. I’d like to create my own universe like Grimes. Master my craft and express my heart fully like FKA Twigs.

What does making music mean to you?

I like that when I make music, I don’t think about anything or anyone else; everything dissolves and I try to play what I hear in my head. It’s like magic. It’s cathartic, it’s selfish, it’s pure and very freeing!

Is there anyone whose work you’re currently really excited about?

I just discovered this Hong Kong girl who goes by Salty Chick; I’ve been pretty obsessed with her debut album. I think it’s because of the close proximity — we are both in HK, she’s just a girl in her bedroom singing about her personal problems, it feels so relatable, honest and I like her style.

What’s your creative process?

Usually I start feeling something and I open Ableton and find a sound I like and start crying while hitting my MIDI controller!

What are your five most-played tracks on Spotify?

“Ur my bby” – ricky eats acid

“Fingerbib” – Aphex Twin

“Faceshopping” – SOPHIE

“FREAK” – Shygirl

“Salv Goes To Hollywood” – Sega Bodega

Any guilty-pleasure tunes you’d like to plug?

I normally take pride in my pleasures! But maybe… “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” – Kylie Minogue.

What’s the toughest musical challenge you’ve had to overcome?

Sometimes I am haunted by the fact that I didn’t properly study music; I feel like an imposter. [laughs]

How did it feel to release your first EP?

It adds to my artist profile, helps to consolidate my identity. Feeling more badass and spicy, and ready for the next projects!

How was the reception?

I’m terrible at promoting it, but the lucky angels who have listened to it seem to enjoy it, and it feels wonderful when people I admire come to me and tell me they like my work.

Do you have any live performances planned?

I want to! At some point hopefully this year, it will be combined with my animations, and I see it as performance art rather than a musical performance because I still see myself as a multimedia artist. I will keep you posted!

What’s next? What are you working on?

On my mental health. [laughs] Trying to make more dancy songs! And more animation projects are coming! And making jewellery!

What do you want to say to the world?

Be kind, be brave, be cute! Be yourself, and let the right people find you, babes!

Check out HeidiH and listen to Iffy Pop on Spotify here.

(All images by Nathan Erickson for Lifestyle Asia.)