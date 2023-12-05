Tuning In: Leah Dou

In our latest instalment of Tuning In, we speak to Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou as she makes a return to Clockenflap Festival.

Having last graced the stage of Clockenflap in 2015, Dou speaks about the changes that have taken place since then. Her growth as an artist is evident as she describes the evolution of her band, her deepened understanding of live performance, and her personal connection to music. She sees her most recent show in Hong Kong as a milestone opportunity to reintroduce herself to the city, and following her set, we had the opportunity to explore her current state of mind and catch up on what’s on the horizon.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in the music and entertainment industry, Dou hasn’t been one to be weighed down by expectation, carving her own path forward as a symbol of individuality and creative expression. Dou dropped an album titled 春游 (translating to “spring outing”) earlier this year and at the time of our interview, Dou reveals she had just wrapped filming for an upcoming TV show titled Her Way To Survive in which she plays a chef.

Follow us below for the full Tuning In interview with Leah Dou below in which she touches upon her Clockenflap performance, her favorite anime, the MV for her standout track “Monday,” and more.

The last time you performed in Clockenflap was in 2015. Looking back, what are the biggest changes from then to now?

It was a very different band, and it was at the very early stages of my career. My mindset, understanding of live performance, myself, and how I connect with music, is completely different. So to be able to come back eight years later with more experience and more of an idea of what I want to do — it’s definitely a very big gig for me and it’s almost a re-introduction to the people in Hong Kong.

How did your performance feel this time around?

The crowd in Hong Kong is awesome. Everyone is so energetic and supportive. I can feel their enthusiasm off-stage which is very good for me because I’m so nervous. I felt comforted by them.

We’ve seen you do it all this year – releasing music, acting, directing. As the year comes to an end, what can we see from you next year?

I just wrapped a TV Show. It was a four month production and hopefully if everything is on schedule, we’ll be hearing about it next year.

Could you tell us about the music video for “Monday” from your 春遊 album – how did the idea come about?

It was shot in Haikou, which is a tropical-vibe city with old buildings. The song itself and the album focuses on easy listening. I wanted it to be very chill and lightheartedness. I didn’t want anything that was too heavy. When it came to coming up with the MV idea for the song, me, the stylist of the video, and director, wanted nostalgic vibes.

It’s cool how you were able to work in Chinese, Cantonese, and English all seamlessly in one song.

Yeah, there’s a little mix and match there going on.

Favorite anime?

I really liked 国王排名 (Ranking of Kings) that was really good, really refreshing to me. When I saw the first, I was like “this is movie level” so I was really impressed with that one.

VIDEO: Ryan Putrano

PRODUCER/INTERVIEWER: Aaron Chow