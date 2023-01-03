Tuning In: lewloh on The Planting Seeds Tour and his love for community

Singaporean singer-songwriter Lewis Loh, stage name lewloh, is on a journey of sonic connection. Raised in Hong Kong, the rising artist comes full circle announcing his first concert in the city on Feb. 10 as part of The Planting Seeds Tour.

Coloured by gratitude and earnest reflection, lewloh’s music is a mirror to the soul. With intimate lyrics that recall lessons from the past, his songs resonate as an embrace of all life and love. Loh’s recent solo single, Wasted, is no exception, reminding us that life is not black and white. Rather, growth often lingers in shades of grey. At the end of the day, we are all just trying our best.

Spending his formative years in Hong Kong, Loh fell in love with singing from an early age. The prospect of songwriting, however, came later in life when his father first planted the seed in his mind. Merging a penchant for poetry, he wrote his first song at 17. Loh hasn’t stopped since.

“The more I write music, the more it makes sense to me why I do it,” he said. “It’s like a different form of journaling. You’re immortalising certain phases and events in your life and sharing it with strangers hoping you find some sort of connection.”

These acts of connection anchor Loh’s artistry. Before going on tour, he hosted weekly songwriting sessions on Twitch to engage with his growing community. A space, he proudly shares, that nurtures support and open dialogue. Speaking on his own creative process, he similarly chooses to empower his bandmates to collaborate freely and write their own parts. “I want them to be creatively invested and feel irreplaceable,” he shares. “When people come together, we are powerful!”

Courtesy of lewloh & Where Are The Fruits

For Loh, finding this clarity in his own values and intentions has been instrumental to the artist he is today. A series of recent reflections, he admits, that led him to look beyond the comforts of his immediate musical identity.

“Something I’ve been really thinking about is, who am I without the label ‘musician’?,” says Loh. “For a long time, it’s been easy to let work define me… so I think who I am right now is someone who loves connecting with people. And I like to think that I’m kind of a healer. Music just so happens to be the medium that I use to do that.”

The Planting Seeds Tour embodies Loh beyond the spotlight — a human who is purposeful, honest and community-oriented. To celebrate the unique soundscapes of each tour location, up-and-coming local artists feature as opening acts. Grounding activities, such as, guided meditations, are also incorporated to invite audiences to be present and nurture self-reflection.



“This is finally something that I feel represents the kind of artist I want to be,” says Loh. “Someone who is intentional and has something to say. Hopefully, through the little seeds that my team and I plant, we can make the world a little better.”

Coming full circle, Loh’s debut concert in Hong Kong is scheduled to take place on Feb. 10, 2023 at Soho House. Joined by rising Warner Music artist Kiri T, the show opens with a 15-minute sound healing session led by sound jam group i_is_one.

Courtesy of lewloh & Where Are The Fruits

We caught up with Loh ahead of his anticipated return, delving deeper into his love for songwriting, The Planting Seeds Tour and the appreciation he emanates for his communities. Leaning into growth and sonic connection, Loh is far from his final form.

More on The Planting Seeds Tour and available tickets here.

Tuning In: lewloh

Courtesy of lewloh & Where Are The Fruits

What inspired you to start songwriting?

I’ve always loved poetry. I really like the sonic connection between words, how words sound and how words interact with each other. I also love how meanings can change depending on how you string or glue certain words together.

It was actually my dad who first suggested I try songwriting, since I’ve always loved poetry and singing. At first, I thought this was something only professionals can do, but I decided to give it a try. From there, I thought, “Oh, okay, I think I enjoy this”.

Do you have a song that well represents your journey as a singer-songwriter thus far?

The first song that comes to mind is called “Robots”. I wrote this just after Chinese New Year a few years ago. What inspired the song are all the interactions you end up having with relatives that are loaded with judgment and expectations. You’re asked so many questions — “Did you gain weight?” “What are you doing with your life?” “How much money are you earning?” “Do you have a partner?” “Are you married?”

The song is a reminder that we’re not robots, we’re humans. We’re all just trying to do our best. It is my mini-protest against what other people think we should be and how we should live our lives.

How have cultural influences impacted your musical journey?

I’m Singaporean but grew up in Hong Kong. Something that I’ve noticed is that in Asia we’re almost encouraged to go with the flow, follow the rules, blend in. You know, don’t make too much noise. Yet as an artist, I feel like there’s almost an obligation to speak your mind and to be honest, because if you’re not honest, then you don’t have a message.

My approach to sharing my perspectives is one that isn’t too abrasive or too aggressive. I dance between the lines of like, there needs to be someone who says this, but let’s approach it from a more cordial way. So, my music tries to meet people the middle. For example, if it’s a breakup song, I admit like, yes, my ex fucked up. But I also fucked up. This is the kind of music that I like to write because things are never black or white. It’s always grey.

You consider music a form of healing. How do you approach singing songs that stem from a very intimate and sometimes triggering place?

When I sing a song I either feel that I’ve already processed the experience so I don’t feel as deeply about it or I realise the meaning has changed, because circumstances have changed, because I’ve changed. Maybe that means I stop singing the song because I don’t believe the message anymore or maybe when I sing it, I mean it even more as I understand at a deeper level.

Courtesy of lewloh & Where Are The Fruits

Twitch is a platform you use to regularly interact with fans. What have you learned from these interactions?

The one thing I realised after I started streaming on Twitch is that you decide the community you bring together. It’s really within our control. The kind of values you have will be the values that your community have.

When I stream on Twitch, or interact online, I see that my community looks out for each other. They listen to each other. People share their shitty days or the things that they’re going through. I also realised that they really like to learn, listen and share their perspective on things. From the get go, I’ve made it a point to try to be as open as I can online so my viewers and my followers also feel like they can be open. That’s the one thing I’d hate — for someone to feel like they have to be someone else around me.

You’re now embarking on your debut solo tour, The Planting Seeds Tour! What do you hope your audiences take away from the shows?

Every time I think about the tour, I find something new I resonate with. For me personally, there was a shift from last year to this year. What I was chasing for previously was the reason why I didn’t get a lot of the things I wanted sooner, such as, a tour. I think I wanted people to know that I was doing something cool. I wanted validation. It was only when I asked myself harder questions did I see what I actually wanted. This goes back to the thoughts I had about my identity minus the musician. I want to connect with people. I want the work that I do to make an impact. After these deeper reflections, everything fell into place.

“Planting seeds” is a metaphor for all these realisations. I want to plant seeds of healing, growth and reflection so that those who come to my shows feel like they learned something. Leaving, I hope they can go into their own communities and plant their own seeds in other people’s gardens.

An unique aspect of your tour is the inclusion of grounding practices as opening acts. For example, sound healing and meditation. Why did you feel it was important to include this?

I wanted to pick opening acts that serve the message and purpose of the tour. I thought a nice way to open the first night of the tour [in Singapore] was to get a yoga teacher to do a guided meditation. Just envisioning a crowd of people sitting on the floor together, meditating, like, how powerful!

I also wanted to give exposure to some holistic ways of healing that maybe people feel are taboo or too weird to talk about. Some of these practices have existed for centuries and I believe there’s some level of truth to them. At the very least it’s a fun novelty thing that you can experience. If you never want to try it again, it’s fine, but at least you got to try something new. I know at the end, the people who are meant to be there will be there.

Do you have any pre- or post-show rituals?

I used to go up on stage, give it my all and come off exhausted. Now I try to be mindful about that. Before I go on, I try to close my eyes and do 10 breaths. This helps bring my mind to the present, not to worry about what might happen or think about the past.

For post-show, I’m not the kind of artist who’s like, “Okay, let’s go party!”. For me, it’s like, let’s go home and sleep or play computer games. Like, I just want me time, you know? My bandmates and I are all on the same page. We understand that we need and like to prioritise self-care.

Do you personally have any artists or songs that you go back to? I’ve recently rediscovered Jason Mraz’s album, YES!. I first found this album when I was 15. I feel he sings and writes so easily about what love is and how powerful love can be. One can listen to this and think it’s about romantic love, but now revisiting it, I think he is talking about loving in general. The lyrics are simple, nothing is contrived. It doesn’t try to be anything else. All it wants to do is just spread this message of like, “Hey, love people!”. When I listen to it, I can’t help but smile.

Would you like to spotlight any Singaporean or Hong Kong artists that have inspired you lately?

I’m gonna take this time to spotlight my band members. Sometimes the people on stage behind the artists don’t get a lot of airtime.

Vishaal Giri is my guitarist. He’s the kindest soul, the kindest giant. He’s always the first to ask if you need help. I learned a lot about generosity from him.

My keyboardist is Lisa Haryono, a super hard worker. She is also one of the best singers I know. Personality-wise, she’s so sensitive, empathetic and always checking in on me. I really love that about her.

There’s Bani Hidir, my drummer. He’s the quietest of the band, even though he plays the drums, which is the loudest in the band [laughs]. He’s always observing and just a really great listener.

Lastly, there’s Japheth Ng, who’s the joker, the goofy guy. He teaches me to have fun on stage. He’s the kind of person who will bring cookies and eat them in the middle of the set.

These people are special. They teach me so much.

My final shoutout is to one of my best friends, Joie. I feel like we teach each other a lot because we spend so much time together. We trigger each other, but it makes us learn things. She’s also one of the kindest, generous and loving people I know.

What are you guys working on together? What’s next?

The tour will be the primary focus for now. Although, I already have two future albums in my mind. One project will be related to Twitch. On Twitch, I’ve been writing songs with my community every Monday. I think we’ve written 15-20 songs. I want to do some EP or album to show the world what strangers coming together can do. The other one, I can’t say the dates yet, is an ultra pop album, a genre that’s very different from what I do now which is folk, acoustic, and singer-songwriter.

Yeah, and I guess we are all trying to be better people. That’s what we’re working on.

(Lead and featured photos courtesy of lewloh & Where Are The Fruits)