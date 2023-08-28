Tuning In: UMI

In our latest edition of Tuning In, we speak to L.A.-based singer-songwriter UMI as she makes a stop in Hong Kong for her first-ever performance in the city.

Ferns wrapped around the mic stand and a quilted blanket covered the DJ booth as crochet hats, natural tones, and washed denim dotted the crowd on Thursday night. Following a sensational opening from Hong Kong’s very own, Moon Tang, the crowd was buzzing with anticipation.

“The fans can expect a healing experience,” UMI told us ahead of the show. “I’m going to be taking fans through the full range of emotions so we can release what no longer serves us & feel like our true selves again.”

The audience was ecstatic as UMI rushed the stage with a radiant smile. Bringing everyone back to the present, she began the performance with a group meditation, guiding the crowd through deep, controlled breaths.

The rest of the show was a cathartic journey as promised. UMI performed some of her most popular tracks such as “Butterfly,” her new single “happy im,” and an acoustic cover of Frank Ocean’s “Self Control” with regular breaks to get to know individuals from the crowd. As she ended the night with a prayer, the atmosphere was tangibly lighter. Her songs felt very much a reflection of her lifestyle, rooted in self-love and encouraging of a connection with the natural world, oneself, and those in our orbit.

“I remember that I am here to be me and that’s what I’m best at. That the world moves forward because people are bold enough to be themselves despite the world, and I feel I am here to do that. To be the bubbly, warm, happy spirit that I am so that I can inspire that in others,” UMI tells us of how she stays true to herself.

Born in Seattle and now based in Los Angeles, UMI, whose name translates to “ocean” in Japanese,” has been immersed in the world of music since she was young. Her father plays the drums and she has a song dedicated to her mother, who plays piano and taught her Japanese. Having written songs since the age of 4, UMI began uploading covers on SoundCloud and YouTube in high school, making her first ripples online.

After getting copyright strikes, she decided to write her own originals, including “Remember Me” in 2018 which now has over 140 million streams on Spotify. During her show in Hong Kong, UMI revealed that she once was scared of performing in front of a live audience, but by the way she carries herself now, no-one could ever tell.

Head below for the full Q&A with UMI.

How do you feel about performing in Hong Kong? Have you visited before?

I am so very excited to perform in Hong Kong!!! This will be my first time there – and i can’t wait to meet the fans and learn more about the culture.

What are you most excited about for your Asia tour?

Meeting fans from new places and hearing their stories – about how they found my music , their life – it’s all becoming inspiration for my next album.

Can you tell us a little about how your latest track “happy im” came about?

I wrote this song at a time when I was running away from love. Overthinking about why my relationship and why it was going so well – overthinking so much I felt I was missing out on the happiness I so deeply wished for.

I wrote this song to remind myself that love is beautiful and so is happiness. “Why don’t I not think too much about love” why not just be :) and let it come to me.

What can fans expect at your concert? What do you hope they walk away thinking or feeling?

The fans can expect a healing experience. I’m going to be taking fans through the full range of emotions so we can release what no longer serves us & feel like our true selves again. Fans will walk away feeling connected to me and to one another. I CAN’T WAIT.

How do you manage to stay authentic and true to yourself in an industry that often demands conformity?

I remember that I am here to be me and that’s what I’m best at. That the world moves forward because people are bold enough to be themselves despite the world, and I feel I am here to do that. To be the bubbly, warm, happy spirit that I am so that I can inspire that in others. :) (thank you for this question!)

How have you seen your music evolve since you first started?

As I change, the music that best expresses my feelings changes. I’ve started from lofi, to r&b, to now a more acoustic simplistic sound. I’m excited to see how I continue to evolve. It is inevitable.

Advice for young, aspiring artists who look up to you?

Allow yourself to be inspired to action. Write down all the little steps it’ll take to achieve your dreams and work every day on the one thing that inspires you! Break it down to smaller steps & you’ll be surprised how far you go. Let your joy guide you :) It’s gotten me here.