Gaho, the voice behind hit K-drama OSTs, reflects back on his viral cover songs

When the Korean drama, Itaewon Class blew up, it wasn’t just the series or its cast that gained popularity. It also included the Gaho, the voice behind the drama’s iconic soundtrack, ‘Start Over’. The song encapsulated many things: a fresh start, passion, hardwork, and reaching for your dreams. Its lyrics, “I can fly the sky, never gonna stay” became the rallying cry for many young people, accompanied by Gaho’s piercing vocals.

It’s no surprise that after that, Gaho became the unofficial “King of OSTs”, working on other blockbuster dramas such as Start-Up. But even before ‘Start Over’, he’s been lending his voice to soundtracks since 2018. And even more unbeknownst to many, he’s actually a soloist as well as part of the group, PLT. Beyond his work in the K-drama realm, Gaho further captured the spotlight when he began releasing cover songs, most notably BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’. He brought in his own musical skills by arranging and performing the song in his own style while keeping the signature powerful beats of the original.

Most recently, Gaho, whose real name is Kang Dae-ho, was in Hong Kong. He was one of the performers at the K-drama OST concert presented by the Korean Cultural Centre in Hong Kong. And of course, he is. Tickets were sold out within hours, proving his star appeal among Hong Kong fans. After his performance, Lifestyle Asia caught up with Gaho to talk about his visit to Hong Kong, his solo career and his work on OSTs.

Gaho breaks down his work on K-drama OSTs, as a soloist, and a member of PLT

How was your experience visiting and performing in Hong Kong?

This is actually my second visit, and I had a great impression of Hong Kong. It was a place I’ve always wanted to visit, and I was looking forward to exploring the streets and enjoying everything it had to offer. I’m really excited to make the most of this opportunity.

I was delighted to be able to perform in Hong Kong, and I was even more pleased that many people came to see the show. If there’s anything that could have been better, it’s that I stayed for a very short time and there weren’t many songs I could perform. Although the performance was short, it was a strong one.

When people hear your name, they immediately think of the OSTs you did. Did you ever imagine that your voice would be most associated with K-drama soundtracks?

To be honest, I didn’t expect to have so many OST works, but it turned out that way. However, it’s not just about OSTs, and I feel like it has become another strength of mine. I’m grateful for that.

I’m grateful that listeners like almost everything and nothing particularly stood out. But personally, I enjoyed the one I did for Itaewon Class the most.

In that sense, is it limiting that you’re most well-known for that rather than your own work as a solo artist as a member of PLT?

It actually became a motivation for me to push my limits and continue on. There are still so many songs I want to show, so having a platform where I can make my name known feels like a great opportunity.

Do you find a difference between the work you do for OSTs and the one you do as a soloist or for PLT?

There are significant genre differences. Whether it’s the singing style or the way songs are composed, these two aspects differ quite a lot. When I create my own songs, I make judgments while recording. I follow the direction of my own ideas for music videos and outfits. However, when participating in OST songs, I have to record them to fit the situations in the existing dramas. So, although my opinions are taken into account, the director’s opinions play a significant role as well.

Your album ‘Fireworks’ relates to emotions you felt in your youth. Similarly, a lot of OSTs you’ve done are for K-dramas and also relate to the theme of youth. Is this something you feel strongly about?

I think I’m one of the artists who express the concept of youth through music. It wasn’t intentional, but it naturally flowed that way. I believe I’m currently in my youth, and I have a lot of energy, so it seems like music on that theme naturally comes out.

Gaho talks about making cover songs and the genres he wants to try next

Unbeknownst to many, you initially tried to train to be a K-pop idol but decided to become a singer-songwriter. What led you to this decision?

I used to think that I could only become a singer if I were an idol. When I was young, that was the only way I could think of. But when I met the members of PLT and started making music together in high school, it became an opportunity for me to become who I am today and realize that I can be a singer through my own music.

‘Start Over’ became really popular. But another thing that blew up was when you did the cover for BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ and you followed it up with other cover songs. How did doing those covers come about? Is there any cover that stood out to you?

I did cover songs simply because I wanted to. I covered many songs by female artists and arranged them in my own style. Surprisingly, many people liked them, and when I thought about the reasons, I believe it’s because they enjoyed seeing me present the songs in a completely different direction from the original.

I remember how difficult it was when I worked on the arrangement of BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ recently. I think it was because I tried to incorporate the colour of Kave and do a band arrangement, so it required a lot of effort. But it was the most satisfying song for me. Although the Kave album hasn’t been released yet, I tried to infuse the colour of Kave in advance through the cover song.

Which artist that you’ve done covers for do you want to work with?

I’d love to collaborate with Imagine Dragons. I gained a lot of strength by listening to their music. I believe their unique energy is captured in their songs. So, after listening to their music, I always thought that I should also express my own positive energy through music which is irreplaceable, just like them.

You’re known for your unique vocals and wide vocal range. Is there a genre that you want to try next?

I want to try Latin pop. So, in the near future, I plan to release an album under the name Kave as a band. It’s a genre I’ve always wanted to explore, and the band members who played instruments for my cover videos will be part of it. Please look forward to it.

What’s keeping you busy these days?

Time flies while working on the album with the Kave team I mentioned earlier. Please look forward to it, and I hope to perform with the Kave members in Hong Kong! Just wait a little longer, Hong Kong!

Listen to Gaho’s songs on Spotify and watch his cover songs on YouTube.

Featured and hero image credit: Planetarium Records