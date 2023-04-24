facebook
Warner x Lifestyleasia Presents: November Rain 2022 Documentary
24 Apr 2023 03:43 PM

Warner x Lifestyleasia Presents: November Rain 2022 Documentary

Ryan Putranto

Throwing it back to November 2022, our Gareth T. November Rain documentary is finally out.

 

Following our release of the 002 cover star, Lifestyleasia has partnered with Warner Music, and are excited to finally release our short documentary film following Gareth for his first solo headliner concert show.

 

Film by: Ryan Putranto

Executive Producer: Nathan Erickson

Associate Producers: Madeline Mak, Charmaine Ng, Leanne Lam

Subtitle Translation: Serena Zheng, Astor Chan Ken Lai, Paul Wong

Production: Lifestyleasia HK

Jewelry: EMPHASIS Jewellery

 

 

 

Check out our cover story on Gareth here: https://www.lifestyleasia.com/hk/digital-cover/gareth-tong-november-rain-cover-story/

