NewJeans and Coca-Cola debut “Be Who You Are” music video

NewJeans releases a new Coca-Cola campaign song “Be Who You Are” with Jon Batiste

As Coca-Cola’s global brand ambassador, NewJeans have freshly released a new Coca-Cola collaboration song with the Grammy-award winning producer Jon Batiste titled “Be Who You Are.” The new original summer campaign song also features American rapper J.I.D, British singer-songwriter Cat Burns, and Colombian pop singer Camilo.

In addition to their previous successful release of “Zero,” in April, this is their second collaboration song with Cola-Cola’s global music platform, Coke Studio.

As the title of the song “Be Who You Are” suggests, the message of the song is “because only when we are true to ourselves, we can fully connect with others and create Real Magic moments.”

Coke Studio plans to release eight more collaboration songs through their summer campaign. This year’s “borderless creation” collaboration across the globe includes artists from US, UK, Canada, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea, Philippines, South Africa and Egypt. The artists like Imagine Dragons, Sam Smith, Arfroto, and more come together to create “real magic.” Check back as more collaborations with your favourite artists are set to release later in the year.

(Image: NewJeans)