NewJeans set to comeback with new album “Get Up” in July

Oh my oh my God! NewJeans is set to release their new second EP album titled Get Up on July 21. The album will be composed of six songs, “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “New Jeans,” “Get Up,” and “ASAP.”

All six songs will be accompanied by a music video! ADOR, the label NewJeans is under, announced that collaborations with guests and brands are also scheduled.

Just like their debut album with triple title tracks, “Attention,” “Hype Boy” and “Cookie,” the new upcoming will do the same and feature “Super Shy,” “ETA” and “Cool With You” as the new triple title tracks.

A sneak peek to the album will be released on July 7, as they will pre-release two songs “New Jeans” and one of the three title tracks “Super Shy.” The upcoming song “New Jeans,” will feature a music video collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery’s famous cartoon series “Powerpuff Girls.”

Although specific details of the album have not been released yet, anticipation for the new album “Get Up” grows as NewJeans has made ground-breaking achievements.

NewJeans is currently one of the most prominent girl groups in the K-pop industry and it has not even been a year since NewJeans debuted. The five members Minji, Hyein, Danielle, Haerin, and Hanni have landed individual and group brand endorsements. NewJeans is the global brand ambassador for Coca-Cola and Levi’s. Individual members all have luxury brand endorsements, starting from Hanni with Armani Beauty and Gucci, Hyein with Louis Vuitton, Danielle with Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Burberry, Minji with Chanel, and Haerin with Dior.

Pre-orders for the album with three versions Bunny Beach Bag, The Powerpuff Girls X NJ BOX, and Weverse Album have started today.

(Image: ADOR)