NewJeans drops MVs for EP tracks “New Jeans” and “Super Shy”

For their upcoming second EP Get Up, K-pop girl group NewJeans has finally released the music videos for two of their tracks, “New Jeans” and “Super Shy”.

In an official collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls, the “New Jeans” MV features the NewJeans members as animated characters in the style of the Powerpuff Girls. In a dreamlike, delightful sequence, the MV segues between the girls as they chat with each other and with their animated, superpower-wielding selves.

We’ve come to expect top-notch animation from ADOR, NewJeans’ record label. In both 2D and 3D, the MV immerses viewers into a video-game world complete with a mock UI, following the members as they battle fierce monsters in technicolour.

The MV for “Super Shy” captures the essence of the song itself, an upbeat track that shines a spotlight on the radiance of each NewJeans member. The video sees the girls join an outdoor aerobics group and turn it into a party, singing, dancing and spreading the excitement throughout town.

Following “New Jeans,” “Super Shy” is the second track to be released from NewJeans’ latest EP, which is officially dropping in two weeks. Also featured in the album are the songs “ETA”, “Cool With You”, “Get Up” and “ASAP”, which will all receive accompanying music videos.

Even though NewJeans debuted only a year ago, the five-piece girl group has seen immense success following several New Artist awards. Ballooning in popularity almost instantly, the Korean songstresses are set to perform at Lollapalooza this year. With only six official songs under their belt so far, the anticipation for their upcoming EP is at an all time high.

If you’re just as pumped for Get Up as we are, rewatch the latest MVs to savour all the NewJeans goodness we have so far. Until then, mark your calendars for July 21, and stay tuned for more updates on the new EP.