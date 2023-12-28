No Limits presents thought-provoking performances by disabled artists

No Limits, co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, puts on accessible performances by disabled artists from Hong Kong and around the world. They offer a different perspective to abled people and challenge them to reflect on their own experiences and behaviour, while providing a space for disabled people to proudly be themselves.

Running from February until May, the sixth edition of No Limits presents ten programmes, including theatre shows, music recitals, dance performances, and movie screenings. They address issues faced in people’s daily lives and encourage others to be more understanding and inclusive. Keep reading to find out more about the programmes.

Theatre

No Limits will be showing two theatre programmes, each provoking in its own way. The Shakespeare classic “Hamlet” will be brought to life and re-interpreted by Teatro La Plaza featuring a cast with Down syndrome. The performance incorporates its personal anecdotes and questions how society judges a person’s worth using monologues, drama, pop music, dance, and humour. London-based Deaf Japanese artist and choreographer Chisato Minamimura will be presenting her latest project, “Scored in Silence,” in a digital solo sign language performance. Here, the oft-forgotten stories of the Deaf survivors of the atomic bomb in Japan will be spotlighted for audiences to witness the discrimination they face. The show utilises cutting-edge technology such as 3D projections and tactile vibrations to enrich the watching experience.

Music

You can also enjoy two music performances. Hong Kong pianist Lee Shing will be presenting “Reminiscing“, where he will play three works that inspired him as a performer. The programme includes two pieces by Beethoven, who is famously deaf and one of the most revered composers, and how their place in Beethoven’s life and loss of hearing parallels Lee’s own loss of vision. Additionally, Ding Yijie will return to No Limits for her second recital, “A Story in Strings“. This time, she will showcase her musical development through pieces by Mendelssohn, Dvořák, and Tchaikovsky, as well as Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No.7 and Wieniawski’s Faust Fantasy.

Dance

Two dance performances will be presented by No Limits. “Vertigo Power of Balance: Shape on Us“, choreographed by Sharon Fridman, features eight dancers with multiple physical abilities as they let go of the aids they use in daily life. Interactions and relationships formed around their rejection and concern for each other reveal the tension, support, loneliness, and love lying beneath. In “Gentle Unicorn“, award-winning Italian artist Chiara Bersani performs solo as the mythical unicorn. Its quietness and deceptive simplicity challenge the audience to examine how we view bodies and the voyeurism behind them as well as society’s expectations on how we should look.

Screenings

From March 23 to May 18, No Limits will be providing free online screenings of selected works, with a physical screening being held on March 16. Viewers can enjoy the award-winning Belgian TV show “Team Chocolate“, featuring a cast with learning difficulties, which follows a man with Down syndrome on his journey across Europe as he searches for his co-worker with whom he has fallen in love and was suddenly deported. Alongside it, you can watch Japanese documentarian Kazuo Hara’s first work, “Goodbye CP“, an in-depth look into the lives of adults with cerebral palsy and a critique of how society treats them and disabled people as a whole. On a more light-hearted note, “The Penguin Who Couldn’t Swim” is an animated short exploring disability and bullying through cute penguins and a heartwarming story. Lastly, “All for Claire” puts a spin on empowerment, control, and rejection in this story where a love-struck young man pines and chases after a disabled young woman.

Tickets are available online at their event page and selling out fast.