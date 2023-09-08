What’s ‘Orange cat behaviour’? The meme trend revolving around your chaotic felines!

Let’s take a moment to appreciate just how ‘purrfect’ our feline babies are! Yes, at times they put the ‘cat’ in ‘catastrophe’ and antagonise their humans beyond limits, but we have to admit that they’re the best means of refuge from the miseries of life! While all types of cats keep us hooked with their quirks and silly habits, one group that’s currently going viral online is ‘orange cats’. But what for? For being the epitome of ‘chaos and stupidity’! If you don’t believe us, just google ‘Orange cat behaviour’! While these cats are a sight to behold with their stunning ginger fur and striped patterns, it’s their extra gaga and oomph that sets them apart from their counterparts.

While social media singled out orange cats as the ‘dumber’ cat species a couple of years ago, ‘Orange cat behaviour’ is again gaining widespread traction, thanks to orange owners, who are sharing their delightful tales across platforms. Interested to know more about these cat-zillas? Read on!

What’s Orange cat behavior and how did it gain popularity?

While Orange cats have many interesting behavioural patterns, these ginger kitties are (in)famous for being a bit dumb-headed. The norm is that the majority of orange cats share one collective brain cell, which also keeps escaping from the loose confines of their fluffy minds. With millions of orange cats walking around the Earth and only one brain cell for all of them to function, most of these felines end up acting like doofuses. So, the next time your orange baby meows or purrs at seemingly nothing in the house, just know that their only orange brain cell has fallen out!

The orange cat stereotype first started in 2019 with viral stories shared by pet owners. One such user named @ulat_bulu_bulu posted a video of his orange cat, fishing for items in a drawer. He captioned it, “Orange cat is the crackhead of cat.” The video has garnered almost 5,000 likes and around 3,200 retweets over the years. Hilariously maligning the image of orange cats, another user took to Twitter and mentioned that they’re the “true harbingers of chaos and destruction.” Have a look:

Orange cat is the crackhead of cat. pic.twitter.com/3MCbjmA991 — Bulu Bulu Kehidupan 🇲🇾 (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 16, 2019

A dedicated Facebook page titled ‘All orange cats share 1 brain cell’ was created in 2020 to further perpetrate the stereotype. And much to our surprise, the page has attracted more than 126,000 members in 3 years!

Introducing ‘Jorts the cat’

While these lowkey threads maligning the image of orange feline kept popping up on social media, it was the tale of ‘Jorts the Cat’ that gained widespread recognition in 2022. Jorts the Cat, also known as Buttered Jorts, rose to fame via a viral Reddit post. The post chronicled a Reddit user’s story of working in an office which had two cats– an orange cat named Jorts and a tortoiseshell cat named Jean.

Jorts was accused of being the dumber feline, owing to its inability to do common daily tasks such as opening doors. Meanwhile, Jean was hailed as the smarter cat who always helped Jorts carry out the tasks. The viral Reddit thread further talked about the various workplace attempts to train Jorts, which also included him being smeared with margarine. You can read the whole story here.

Some Orange cat memes to brighten your day

This dumb orange cat stereotype further spread like wildfire on Tiktok, where people poked fun at how their whiskered felines shared one brain cell among all of them, with only a single cat getting to use it for a day.

Eventually, an ‘OneOrangeBraincell’ subreddit was formed in 2022 for people to engage in and share ‘Orange cat behaviour’ content. Here are some of the hilarious memes shared by users over time:

As you can see, the memes and jokes about Orange cats are still being shared widely over the internet to date. We’re definitely not getting over this trend anytime soon!

Do you have any funny stories about these feline babies?

(Hero image credit: Zszen John/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Amber Kipp/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does orange cat Behaviour mean?

It is a widespread stereotype of orange cats being dumber than their counterparts. While they’re affectionate, social, adaptable, feisty and whatnot, these ginger kitties have drawn attention for being dull-witted.

Do orange cat s have an attitude?

They definitely have an outgoing and feisty personality!

What are orange cat s known for?

Legend has it that these cats are the most loving and affectionate cats out there.