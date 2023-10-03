Photos: Korean celebrities take Paris Fashion Week SS24 by storm

Paris Fashion Week, a bastion of style and innovation, has once again taken the fashion world by storm with its Spring/Summer 2024 showcase. This semi-annual extravaganza held in the City of Lights has attracted the crème de la crème of the fashion industry, and this year, it welcomed an impressive roster of Korean celebrities who added their own flair to the glamour.
Within the opulent tapestry of Paris Fashion Week, venerable fashion houses, forward-thinking designers, and prestigious brands converge to unveil their forthcoming collections through a spellbinding tapestry of runway exhibitions, artfully curated presentations, and meticulously orchestrated events. These collections often serve as vanguards, forecasting the impending trends in fashion and leaving an indelible mark on the sartorial landscape. This event summons a confluence of luminaries from the fashion echelons — designers, astute buyers, statuesque models, erudite journalists, and illustrious celebrities — united in their collective journey to bear witness to and celebrate the boundless reservoir of creativity and innovative spirit coursing through the veins of the fashion industry.
As the world turns its eyes to Paris for a glimpse of fashion’s future, K-Pop idols have seamlessly integrated themselves into this prestigious event. Their impeccable style and magnetic presence have ensnared global audiences. From the red carpet to front-row seats, these idols have become fashion icons in their own right.
Korean celebrities shine bright at Paris Fashion Week SS24
Jisoo from BLACKPINK made a chic appearance at the Dior show, donning a stunning black blazer dress. Meanwhile, Rosé, another BLACKPINK sensation, graced Paris Fashion Week with her presence at the Saint Laurent show. Notably, K-pop star Mark Tuan from Got7 also caught the spotlight at the Saint Laurent event.
Over at the Balmain show, ATEEZ’s HongJoong made a bold statement in a striking red blazer embellished with eye-catching fringe detailing. Joining him, Seventeen‘s Xu Minghao showcased his impeccable style in an all-black ensemble, featuring a tweed jacket with fringe accents.
aespa’s Giselle exuded sophistication at the Acne Studios show, clad in a monochrome brown ensemble accentuated by a structured leather jacket. Additionally, KARD’s Big Matthew made a fashion-forward statement with his effortlessly cool baggy fit.
SEVENTEEN’s Joshua turned heads at the Marni show, sporting a checkered blazer elegantly paired with a polka-dotted shirt. Completing his ensemble, Joshua added a touch of flair with a long plaid jacket.
Paris Fashion Week SS24 is more than just a fashion show; it has become a global cultural phenomenon. It showcases the profound impact of art, music, and style, uniting people worldwide. As we eagerly await the next Paris Fashion Week, one thing is clear: K-Pop stars will continue to impress and inspire, showcasing their boundless influence. Explore our gallery to see a closer look at the striking outfits worn by Korean celebrities at Paris Fashion Week SS24.
Featured Image: Courtesy aerichandesu/Instagram
