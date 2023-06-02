27 Questions: Anson Lo, actor, singer and dancer

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. In this special edition of 27 Questions, we speak to Anson Lo, arguably the most popular member (don’t @ me) of Hong Kong’s boy group MIRROR.

I mean, Anson Lo certainly needs no introduction. Even if you don’t keep up with Hong Kong’s entertainment scene, you can’t not know the city’s most popular boy band, MIRROR. Lo’s role as the main dancer and English rapper of the group, as well as his chart-topping tracks like BURN OUT and Megahit or acting projects such as Ossan’s Love and Showbiz Spy, has catapulted him to superstardom since his debut in 2018. In May, Lifestyle Asia travelled to Seoul for the Calvin Klein x Jennie event and caught up with Lo on the way.

27 Questions: Anson Lo

Name: Anson Lo

Age: 27

Neighbourhood: –

Occupation: Actor, singer and dancer

1. What is your first memory of CK?

My first pair of underwear from Calvin Klein was bought by my mum.

2. Who are you excited to meet at the CK x Jennie event?

I was very excited to meet Blackpink’s Jennie, of course! I also wanted to meet other international and Korean actors and actresses, as well as influencers from all around the world.

3. What was the last thing you ate?

The last thing I ate was beef rice 10 minutes ago.

4. Tea or coffee?

I prefer coffee… black coffee, in the morning.

5. What song do you currently have on repeat?

Your Dog Loves You by Colde (ft. Crush). It’s a very chill, R&B type song. I like to loop it when I’m relaxing at home or taking a shower. It keeps me calm.

6. Most valuable thing you own?

My family. I really treasure them and I’m lucky to have them in my life.

7. What does a perfect day look like for you?

I don’t have to wake up from my alarm clock, I can chill all day in my bed listening to music I love and I can play with my dog.

8. What is the last app you used on your phone?

Instagram. I constantly use Instagram to check up on my fans, their posts and their stories. They always tag me and say “I love you” and “I miss you”. I think it’s so sweet.

9. Favourite place in Hong Kong to escape to?

Probably my home. I live alone now so when I’m home I feel like I’m escaping from everyone, all the crazy work, all the lights and cameras and also the spotlight. I can be the most relaxed version of myself.

10. Is this your first time in Seoul?

It’s the first time I’m in Seoul for work, but I’ve been here four to five times with my family, a few years ago.

11. What’s the biggest difference between Hong Kong and Seoul?

I think it’s the temperature. Hong Kong is always very hot and Seoul is always windy.

12. Something about Korea you wish was in Hong Kong?

I wish there was more Korean traditional kimchi in Hong Kong. Korean kimchi and Hong Kong kimchi are very different, even if I go to a Korean store in Hong Kong, I can’t get the same taste of kimchi there.

Photo: Ryan Putranto

13. Where do you want to travel next?

I want to travel to Paris next because I’ve never been there. Paris is a very romantic city, very chill and laid back.

14. An item you cannot travel without?

A massaging machine to use for my back. These few years I’ve been dancing a lot and my back pain is getting worse. I use the machine to fix my back, my waist and my thighs to keep them functional.

15. What is the most stressful thing about your job?

It’s to hide the shy version of myself. In interviews, whether I’m speaking in English or Cantonese, I always feel shy and I’m actually shaking on the inside. The most stressful part is to look confident even though I’m really an introvert.

16. What do you love most about your job?

Performing in general. Whether it’s performing on stage, in a television drama shooting or a movie shooting, it’s all a part of performing. It’s just expressing myself to entertain people.

17. What was your first job?

My first job was a waiter in a fast food restaurant.

Photo: Ryan Putranto

18. What is your skincare routine?

A lot of my fans assume that I have a very complex skincare routine, but actually it’s very simple. I rinse off my makeup with makeup remover, then I double cleanse my skin, and then after I get out of the shower I apply toner, moisturiser and eye cream. I use eye cream on my lips as well. And then… I go to bed.

19. What is your daytime routine?

I wake up, brush my teeth, wash my face, apply moisturiser then rush out of my house. I always tend to be a little bit late in the morning, so I try to keep my daytime routine simple!

20. What is your best feature?

Wow, that’s a very cocky question for me to answer. I think it’s my lips because they’re very heart-shaped and kissable… I guess?! I mean, it’s been a while since I used them, maybe you guys will find out…

21. What is your type?

My type is good to their parents, hardworking and just a kind person with a kind heart.

22. What are some red flags for you?

No table manners, eating very loudly, not looking in my eyes when they talk — I think it’s not very polite.

23. Most attractive thing about someone?

Their eyes, because I think eyes always tell stories and you can look at people’s eyes and get their vibe, whether it’s sadness or excitement or joy.

24. Biggest turnoff?

Not smelling good. I love good scents, even for myself I always wear perfume and try out different types.

Photo: Ryan Putranto

25. Craziest DM you’ve received?

Someone writing a very long paragraph explaining that she’s actually my wife, asking me why I haven’t been home for two days in a row, asking me where I went, all in a very serious tone like it’s real. I think it’s kinda cute that someone would take a lot of time to type this long message.

26. Do you read all of your DMs?

I used to try and read all of my DMs but lately, there’s been too many. It would take me five days to read all of them.

27. Biggest regret?

Not saying goodbye properly to my dog. Her name was Roxy and she left very suddenly.

28. Your guilty pleasure?

Buying fashion items, especially bags.

29. What is the happiest moment you can remember?

Going to Thailand with my family when I was young, like 10 years old. It was my first time there and the heat really surprised me, I never knew a place would be so hot!

30. What is something your fans don’t know about you?

I go to bed very late so in the morning it’s hard for everyone to wake me up, even my parents and my manager. And recently, because they have my home keys, they’ll come in through my door and slap me like five or six times. Then I’ll be ready in about five minutes. I’m working on it!

(All images by Ryan Putranto)