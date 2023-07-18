27 Questions: Prashant Daswani, fourth generation menswear tailor

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Prashant Daswani, a menswear tailor and stylist who took over the renowned Hong Kong-based Raja Fashions Bespoke tailor.

When mentioning Indian-style TST tailor shops, I always visualise a run-down storefront with a traditional typeface of the name at the door and racks and racks of mismatched blazers and trousers under fluorescent lighting. So it was a pleasant surprise when I stepped into Raja Bespoke’s showroom on Cameron Road seeing suits, fabrics and leather shoes in wooden displays with shelves of red wine and coffee station behind. It felt like I was in a Kingsman movie, where one of the doors turn out to be a secret tunnel.

Initially trained in the medical field with intentions of entering the biotech industry, Daswani had a vision of how he can modernise and bring innovative ideas to his family business of over seventy years. Soon, he took over the tailor shop and becomes the fourth-generation owner of Raja Bespoke. Always impeccably dressed and ready to share his expertise on not only fashion but wine tasting and watch collecting, Daswani wanted to evolve his family’s traditional British tailoring to fluid Neapolitan style tailoring and selling a lifestyle where he educates clients on more than dressing up. And let’s just say, he’s doing a very good job. One exciting suit in particular that I would love to learn more about is a bulletproof suit for a client from South America that he cannot disclose. Hmm, maybe it really is like Kingsman.

Our chat continued over pour-over coffee and a tour of his custom-made suit process where Daswani pulled out fabric samples from Loro Piana and Ermenegildo Zegna. The attention to detail and standards of craftsmanship was so impressive that it was nothing I initially imagined what a TST tailor would be like. It was definitely my type of shopping experience if I ever needed a fitted blazer or got invited to an Indian wedding.

27 Questions: Prashant Daswani

Name: Prashant R. Daswani

Age: 27

Neighbourhood: King’s Park

Occupation: Tailor / Menswear Stylist

1. What is your life motto?

Communication is key, misunderstandings arise when people don’t communicate transparently or effectively.

2. What was your first job?

My first Job was at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Boston. I worked as a buyer in the procurement department, studied supply chain management and minored in medicine. Loved my team and boss at Alnylam but the industry and role were not my cup of tea.

3. What is your drink of choice?

Morning is pour-over coffee, afternoon Is matcha (ceremonial grade just with water, no latte bs) and late afternoon is beer.

4. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

The almost floor-to-ceiling windows face the Island. One of the biggest benefits of living in Kowloon is having a view of the Hong Kong skyline.

5. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I was a night owl for the majority of my life. I only recently switched to a morning person and it felt that it was necessary to make the switch to optimise productivity.

6. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Opal, it limits your screen time. In today’s environment, viewing content is addictive that it’s so easy to waste hours staring at your phone. If you are easily distracted, Opal is life-changing.

7. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Without a doubt, homemade Hainan chicken rice. I have it once a week and it still tops any Michelin-star restaurant I’ve been to.

8. What is your biggest regret in life?

Spending time playing video games in my teen years. I feel I should have focused more on studying and developing better habits in my youth.

9. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

Apartment sizes – I don’t think I need to explain more here.

10. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Monaco – to watch the Grand Prix.

11. What is your greatest fear?

Bugs, spiders, cockroaches – cant even look at them for too long.

12. When did you last ride the Star Ferry? What were you doing/where did you go?

Last week, from Wanchai to TST. I love the star ferry so I ride it whenever I get a chance. The views are amazing and it’s a great therapeutic break when commuting.

13. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Making new clothes and shoes.

14. What is one movie everyone should see?

Ferris Bueller’s Day off.

15. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Japan, I love everything about the country. The cuisine, culture, landscapes, history and passion for artisanal craftsmanship.

16. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

Being able to work for 10 hours then go out until the am and then repeat it the next day.

17. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

To my gaming room where I get to play and temporarily live as a character. It’s a great way to forget about my current problems, but nowadays, time no longer allows it.

18. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

Bustling

19. Do you believe in astrology? Why or why not?

I’m not too sure as I don’t think the date and time of birth can affect who you are and how you behave. I believe upbringing, culture and surroundings affect this.

20. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

There was one lesson I learned from my high school math teacher that has stuck with me. “It’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know”.

21. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

Only with a pair of shoes. Yohei Fukuda’s Ebony Model in Parisian brown patina. Retail was 260,000 JPY and made to measure was around 450,000 JPY so I never bought it. But it inspired me to work in the dress shoe industry.

22. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? which do you wear the most often?

I own over 50 pairs. Most of them are dress shoes and the rest are sports shoes. My most commonly worn is between my bespoke hand-welted double monk strap in medium brown museum calf and Nike Metcons for working out. Because of my obsession with dress shoes, I started a brand making custom dress shoes called Newbury.

23. What energises you about your work?

I enjoy my work so it’s most of it. Seeing men who aren’t usually passionate about fashion get excited and express their gratitude towards the product and service I provide after they put on their custom garments is always a nice feeling.

24. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

My friends always say I would be Ross because of the weird, nerdy vibe I give. But at least he gets Rachel!

25. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

Getting all of the poverty employed in some sort of drastic carbon emission reduction programme. This way we can tackle two of the world’s biggest problems in one shot.

26. A genie gives you three wishes — what are they?

1. Ability to time travel

2. Telekinesis Ability

3. Telepathy Ability

Perhaps I read too many superhero comics but I’m pretty sure anything and everything is possible with these abilities.

27. Your go-to coffee order?

As a pour-over coffee connoisseur, I am very critical when it comes to ordering pour-over outside so I tend to not it at coffee shops unless it’s their speciality. I will order something I cannot make better, So, either a cold brew or dirty.

