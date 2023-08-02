27 Questions: Shirley Chan, actress and entrepreneur

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Shirley Chan, a Hong Kong actress and entrepreneur who recently opened her own fitness centre 111 Ones Fitness.

Acting was never on the cards for Shirley Chan Yan Yin, who studied advertising design at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She entered the entertainment industry and made her debut as an actress by a stroke of luck in 2017. That year, she starred in two films, “Our 6E Class” and “Noon of the Afterday,” as well as two web films, “One-Punch Youth” and “Werewolf Game.”

Five years into her acting career, Chan has branched out into entrepreneurship and opened a fitness centre in Causeway. Named 111 Ones Fitness, Chan’s new venture is not just a place to get your workout in, but it also provides muscle pain and bone reset treatment, cupping treatment and professional stretching services. It covers an area of about 5,000 square feet and is divided into six major areas, including an aerobic exercise area, stretching exercise area, equipment training area, resting area and men’s and women’s shower changing rooms.

Ahead of the grand opening of 111 Ones Fitness, Lifestyle Asia catches up with Chan for a 27 Questions interview. What is her life motto? Her guilty pleasure? Her biggest fear? Read on to find out.

27 Questions: Shirley Chan

Name: Shirley Chan Yan Yin

Age: 30

Neighbourhood: New Territories

Occupation: Actress and entrepreneur

1. What is your life motto?

My life motto is ‘Good things are coming,’ because I believe in the Law of Attraction. I am a positive person and I strive to maintain a positive mindset.

2. Who is your role model?

My mom is my role model because she taught me about unconditional love. She showed me that if you want to receive something, you need to be willing to give something in return. She taught me to try to understand others if I want to be understood and to love others if I want to be loved in return. There’s a hymn that embodies this idea of understanding and being understood and it’s always playing in my mind.

3. What was your first job?

My first job after graduating from advertising and design was a three-month internship at O&Mat The Center. During the internship, I worked on social media and content marketing for our client Nike. The most memorable experience was escorting an NBA basketball superstar to our company events.

4. What is your drink of choice?

Hot Americano because I cannot live without coffee. It has to be hot coffee or hand-drip coffee because hot coffee can help remove excess water from the body. I make hand-drip coffee at home and I prefer Gasiar Coffee Beans, which are grown at higher altitudes where the beans tend to be of higher quality and have a better flavour. Some people may find it a bit sour, but I like the complex flavour of fruity coffee.

5. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

The sunroof is the best thing in my apartment. I love to let the sunlight in. It makes me feel energetic and uplifted when the sun is shining down on me.

6. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I used to be a night owl, but as my workload and schedule became busier, I’ve become a morning person. This allows me to complete more work during the day and gives me more time to exercise and work out.

7. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

I want to go on an American animal migration because I love animals, just like my IG name @shirleyelephant suggests. I particularly like elephants because they are gentle and family-oriented. They are usually mild but will attack if their family is in danger.

8. How often do you prepare your own meals?

I haven’t been preparing my own meals lately, but I do enjoy eating chicken breast. Nowadays, there are many readily available options so I don’t have to cook it myself.

9. What is your greatest fear?

Cockroaches and bees.

10. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Eating is the most relaxing thing for me. When I’m at home, watching Netflix and eating helps me recharge.

11. What is one movie everyone should see?

The Shawshank Redemption is my favourite movie because it reminds me to keep thinking and not to get too comfortable in any environment.

12. What is your typical Sunday like?

I plan to spend my holiday eating a lot, relaxing, watching movies and chilling at home.

13. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

I would love to relive — or rather, redo — arguments with my parents from my childhood. Over the years, I have learned the importance of saying “I’m sorry”, “I love you” and “Thank you” to my parents. Now, I make sure to say these three sentences to them on a regular basis.

14. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Paris and Los Angeles. I love Los Angeles because it’s a sunny city with spacious surroundings. Meanwhile, Paris offers a completely different lifestyle with its romantic atmosphere and slow pace. Paris is great for vacationing and Los Angeles is suitable for work.

15. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

Since it’s difficult to have meaningful conversations with five people at once, I would prefer to have a one-on-one dinner with each of the five individuals separately. My top choices for these dinners would be Michelle Yung, Ms Dianna, Emma Watson, Shu Qi and The Rock.

16. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

I don’t have any secrets from my parents, not even when I fell in love for the first time. I’m very close to my parents.

17. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

I do not have any tattoos, but I have a special birthmark near my belly button that I find cute and sexy. I love it.

18. What was the best gift you ever received?

The best gift I have ever received is the ring that I am currently wearing. My mother gave it to me when I graduated. She wanted to be the first person to give me a ring. Although it’s a simple ring, I love it and wear it every day.

19. When did you feel that you ‘made it’?

I’m still waiting for that one big day to come in my acting career, but I did experience something similar recently. During the grand opening of my new shop, I felt that moment. It was an amazing and touching experience to have all of my guests and media friends come and celebrate this great milestone with me.

20. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

I appreciate and respect every piece of advice that I receive from others because everyone has a unique perspective and life experience, making their advice valuable and worth listening to. However, I always make my own decision and listen to myself in the end.

The best advice I received is to ‘follow your heart’. This means believing in yourself and not following anyone else’s path. I enjoy moving forward, making changes and going further in life.

21. What energises you about your work?

Natural sunlight and a relaxed atmosphere. My new shop has many windows that allow natural sunlight to come in and it makes me feel at ease.

Chan at her new fitness centre Ones Fitness

22. What’s your favourite tradition?

Decorating the Christmas tree and enjoying the holiday season with my parents and family.

23. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

I would like to be myself and have a show based on my real life. If I had to pick a character from a drama, I appreciate the attitude of the main character in “The Shawshank Redemption” who believes that “nothing is impossible”.

24. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would eliminate disparity and ensure that no one goes hungry.

25. Do you believe in astrology? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe in astrology. I once saw a UFO while working on a beach in Hong Kong early inthe morning around 4-5am, which reinforced my belief in astrology.

26. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

The scariest thing I’ve ever done is speaking up and saying no. I used to lack confidence and was afraid of expressing myself in front of others. However, I’ve learned that having my own ideas and being true to myself is more attractive than trying to please everyone else.

27. A genie gives you three wishes — what are they?

My three wishes would be to eliminate scarcity and allow everyone to live and enjoy life without needing to work.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Shirley Chan)