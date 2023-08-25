Diving into the details that shape Spain’s queen-to-be Princess Leonor

From being a polyglot to elegantly carrying out a string of engagements — the heir presumptive of one of the world’s oldest monarchies has truly risen to her royal duties. Ahead of her enlistment at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, we take a closer look at Princess Leonor of Spain.

“If there’s something that my sister Sofía and I have learned, it is the sense of responsibility. Our parents have always taught us this. And I think the young people of my generation are also aware of this. A sense of responsibility that comes about by never forgetting the people around us, those who love us and whom we love,” Princess Leonor noted in 2020, addressing Spain just short of her 15th birthday. The royal has delivered several such eloquent speeches over the years — in English, Spanish, and Catalonian — as a part of her official duties that prepare her to one day step into the shoes of her father King Felipe VI.

Also addressed as the Princess of Asturias, the royal most recently made it to the headlines for military enlistment — an important part of her regal responsibilities. “I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our armed forces… it is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving my best effort,” a report by Daily Mail quotes her as saying. After this, she’s slated to go to university to study law. As she embraces her duties with open arms, we’re taking a look at everything there is to know about her.

Princess Leonor’s royal heritage extends beyond Spain

Los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía visitan los Jardines de Alfàbia, en la Sierra de Tramuntana, durante su estancia en Palma. pic.twitter.com/25WZdynN8d — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 31, 2023

Her Royal Highness (HRH) Princess of Spain Leonor de Borbón y Ortiz was born on 31 October 2005 in Madrid. She holds the titles Princess of Asturias, Princess of Viana, Princess of Girona, Duchess of Montblanc, Lady of Balaguer, and Countess of Cervera. Her paternal grandparents King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia are also her godparents and, as such, were present at her christening. She’s the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with one younger sister named Infanta Sofía of Spain.

When her father was named the head of the state on 19 June 2014, Princess Leonor became the heir to the throne. Interestingly, her family’s royal legacy is closely tied to that of the UK by blood. The Spanish king’s parents — like the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip — are the great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. In addition to this, Queen Sophia is the daughter of King Paul of Greece, the first cousin of the Duke of Edinburgh. Several reports point out that after the death of the latter in April 2021, the Spanish king wrote a condolence letter to the Queen of England addressed ‘dear Aunt Lilibet,’ at the death of his uncle.

Princess Leonor graduated from the United World College of the Atlantic

Los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía, tras el acto de graduación de la Princesa de Asturias en el UWC Atlantic College de Gales, la institución educativa donde ha completado sus estudios de Bachillerato Internacional. ➡️https://t.co/QSbfJShpQ5 pic.twitter.com/Tt6yL6SutL — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) May 20, 2023

Princess Leonor’s education commenced with Escuela Infantil Guardia Real — the daycare for children of Spain’s Royal Guard. She did her primary schooling at the Santa María de los Rosales School in Aravaca — where both her father and younger sister studied as well. She then moved to UWC Atlantic College in Wales, graduating in May of this year with an International Baccalaureate. According to Daily Mail, the school is often referred to as ‘Hippie Hogwarts’ for its castle (12th century St. Donat’s) campus and progressive teaching featuring subjects like Tai Chi and Tibetan literature.

The royal is fluent in Spanish, English, Catalonian, and Mandarin. Following this, she will train for three years at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. During this time, she will familiarise herself with all branches of the army while renouncing her salary and any money cadets are privy to. Speaking to the media, Spanish defence minister Margarita Robles was quoted by CNN as saying, “It shows that we will have, when the time comes, a supreme commander who is a woman. And in recent years we have been making a very important effort to incorporate women into the armed forces.” After three years, she will be assigned the rank of ensign in the navy, lieutenant in the army as well as air force and space command.

She will make history if she ascends to the throne

Si hay algo que mi hermana Sofía y yo hemos aprendido es el sentido de la responsabilidad. Nuestros padres nos lo han enseñado siempre. Un sentido de la responsabilidad que pasa por no olvidarnos nunca de las personas que nos rodean, que nos quieren y a quienes queremos. pic.twitter.com/peDglkKb46 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) October 16, 2020

If Princess Leonor were to ascend to the throne — a possibility under the abdication or death of the current leader of state — she’d make history as the first queen regent (one who reigns by birth) since her fourth great-grandmother Isabella II, who ruled Spain from 1833-1868. However, if her parents were to have a son, her claim to the throne will be passed on to him as per Spain’s inheritance laws that favour sons over daughters.

Her net worth is tied to the royal family

La Princesa de Asturias, acompañada por los Reyes y la Infanta Sofía, en el UWC Atlantic College de Gales, donde hoy se celebra el acto de graduación de sus estudios del Bachillerato Internacional. ➡️https://t.co/QSbfJShpQ5 pic.twitter.com/RnU6yj3Wv6 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) May 20, 2023

The Sun notes that Princess Leonor’s net worth is tied to her family’s — which sits at about 18.2 million euros according to official data provided by the Spanish royal family. The king, meanwhile, is worth 2.6 million euros. This information was released in an attempt to stay transparent with the country’s citizens and gain their respect and trust.

