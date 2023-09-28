Forbes top creators of 2023: MrBeast, Khaby Lame, Jake Paul among highest earners

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is ranked 1 on Forbes’ list of Top Creators 2023. The list, which is in its second year, ranks 50 of the world’s most followed digital creators. Everyone from magicians to musicians and beauty influencers to chefs are on it.

According to Forbes, the 50 names included in the list earned an estimated USD 700 million overall from a commanding following of 2.6 billion. The overall earnings in 2022 was USD 570 million, which means that the digital influencers saw their paycheck increase by more than 20 per cent for the current year.

More about the Forbes list of the world’s top creators in 2023

Citing data from social media research firm, Influencer Marketing Hub, Forbes said that brands will be spending an estimated USD 21 billion on creator marketing in 2023. The figure is more than 10 times the USD 1.6 billion they spent seven years ago.

Apart from earnings and follower count, Forbes’ also assigned an entrepreneurship score to each creator and presented their average engagement (in percentage). The entrepreneurship score is on a scale of 1-4, “ranging from people who make most of their money from traditional advertising to folks building their own companies, brands, and services.”

The gross earnings reflect how much each of the 50 creators made between June 2022 and June 2023.

The top three on the list

At the top of the game is MrBeast, whose earnings for the period of the report comes to USD 82 million from his follower count of 312 million.

Forbes called him a “YouTube titan” and noted that his “power and popularity stem from his high production videos and stunts.” Donaldson also has Beast-based brands such as Feastables snack bars and the restaurant chain named MrBeast Burgers. He has an entrepreneurship score of 4 and average engagement of 9.8 per cent.

He is followed by controversial English influencer Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI. Olatunji raked in USD 24 million from his music, boxing promotional company Misfits Boxing, and as the face of sports drink Prime Hydration, the official for football clubs FC Barcelona and Arsenal as well as mixed martial arts promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He has a follower count of 112 million and an entrepreneurship score of 4.

American professional boxer Jake Paul completed the top three on the list. His earnings of USD 34 million and follower count of 66 million came on the back of his sponsorship with the energy drink Celsius, sports betting app Betr which he founded, and an MMA contract to fight in a new pay-per-view division. Paul rose to fame playing Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark — the Disney series starring Olivia Rodrigo as a protagonist. However, he is primarily known for the stunts he performed for his fans on YouTube.

Top 20 creators of 2023 as per Forbes

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast)

Earnings: USD 82 million

Total Followers: 312 million

Olajide Olatunji (KSI)

Earnings: USD 24 million

Total Followers: 112 million

Jake Paul

Earnings: USD 34 million

Total Followers: 66 million

Rhett & Link

Earnings: USD 35 million

Total Followers: 51 million

Charli D’Amelio

Earnings: USD 23 million

Total Followers: 213 million

Logan Paul

Earnings: USD 21 million

Total Followers: 74 million

Emma Chamberlain

Earnings: USD 20 million

Total Followers: 28 million

Matt Rife

Earnings: USD 25 million

Total Followers: 22 million

Brent Rivera

Earnings: USD 17.5 million

Total Followers: 96 million

Khabane (Khaby) Lame

Earnings: USD 16.5 million

Total Followers: 244 million

Alexandra Cooper

Earnings: USD 20 million

Total Followers: 5 million

Mark Edward Fischbach (Markiplier)

Earnings: USD 30 million

Total Followers: 68 million

Sean McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye)

Earnings: USD 27 million

Total Followers: 26 million

Huda Kattan

Earnings: USD 13 million

Total Followers: 69 million

Preston Arsement (PrestonPlayz)

Earnings: USD 35 million

Total Followers: 26 million

Ryan Kaji

Earnings: USD 35 million

Total Followers: 36 million

Dixie D’Amelio

Earnings: USD 11.5 million

Total Followers: 91 million

Zach King

Earnings: USD 13 million

Total Followers: 125 million

Drew Desbordes (Druski)

Earnings: USD 10 million

Total Followers: 12 million

Click here to read the full list on Forbes.

(Hero image: Jake Paul/@jakepaul/Twitter; Featured image: MrBeast/@mrbeast/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.