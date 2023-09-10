Jenna Lyons: Net worth and things to know about the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star

In a jaw-dropping twist that has left Real Housewives of New York City fans wide-eyed, the latest addition to the RHONY 14 cast is none other than Jenna Lyons, the former president and creative director of J. Crew. With the reality tv show currently in full swing after its 14th season premiered on July 16 2023, we take a closer look at the impressive net worth of Jenna Lyons of RHONY, along with other interesting things to know.

If you’ve got an eye for fashion, you might remember her as the mastermind behind J. Crew’s iconic transformation, where she not only dressed America but practically owned the street-style circuit. But guess what? Jenna has traded in her fashion empire for a reality TV stint, and boy, it’s a delight! She also proudly holds the title of the show’s first openly queer Housewife.

Things to know about Jenna Lyons of Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) 14

First, let’s dive into the juicy details of how Jenna, the fashion powerhouse, morphed into Jenna, the reality TV sensation. The spark ignited during a podcast when rumours of an RHONY reboot piqued her interest. They dropped a bombshell – there had never been an openly gay woman as one of the Housewives on the show. Intrigued, Jenna couldn’t resist. But the real plot twist came when a photoshopped image of her alongside rumoured castmates surfaced on social media.

It started as a joke when she sent it to Bravo’s bigwig, Andy Cohen, but he had a different take – “No, it’s actually a good idea,” he responded. And just like that, the Housewives had themselves a fashion-forward addition.

In episode 2 of Real Housewives of New York City season 14, Jenna’s remarkable candour shone through as she fearlessly shared her journey battling Incontinentia Pigmenti, a genetic disorder that has marked her with skin scarring, hair loss, and dental challenges. Her openness resonated deeply with viewers. Lyons was not afraid to reveal her vulnerabilities and insecurities in a confessional. She said, “With the genetic disorder that I have, Incontinentia Pigmenti, it affects the skin, the teeth and the hair. So I have bald spots in the back of my head… I have canalicular teeth and I’m missing quite a few and I have discolourations all over my skin.” She recalled moments growing up when people thought she was “dirty” or had “something on [her] skin.”

Jenna Lyons’ net worth

Before her RHONY gig, Jenna Lyons was best known for her remarkable 27-year journey at J. Crew. She began as a junior menswear designer back in 1990 and steadily ascended the corporate ladder, ultimately becoming the President and Executive Creative Director in 2010. Her style prowess even earned her the coveted title of the “woman who dresses America” by The New York Times. Her face became synonymous with the brand, and her street style was nothing short of legendary. When she bade adieu in 2017, those years at the helm undoubtedly contributed to her net worth.

The story doesn’t end there. In 2020, Jenna starred in her very own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, where she ventured into everything from home renovations to exciting fashion projects. While it may have lasted only one season, it was, in a way, her audition for Housewives. But Jenna didn’t stop at reality TV; she ventured into the business world by founding LoveSeen, a remarkable fake eyelash brand. Additionally, she showcased her creative talents in interior design as a consultant for interior design company The Expert.

So, here’s the burning question – what’s the actual net worth of Jenna Lyons? As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around USD 6 million. Hold onto your hats, though – some sources suggest the powerhouse’s fortune may soar to $50 million soon.

If speculation is to be believed, Jenna Lyons’ net worth is likely to be even higher, given her ownership of a Hamptons house and her luxurious SoHo loft. Her penchant for the finer things in life, such as bedsheets costing over $1,100, suggests she is pretty damn comfortable.

Love and life

As for her love life, after a high-profile divorce from Vincent Mazeau, Jenna is reportedly dating photographer Cass Bird. While she prefers to keep her current relationship out of the spotlight, her previous relationships with Courtney Crangi and Canadian actress Emily Hampshire have added layers to her storyline on the show.

In an interview with The View, Lyons recalled being publicly outed during her 2011 divorce from Mazeau. A publication had called her and asked if she was gay. “I was so overwhelmed with everything that was happening in my life that I just said yes… I didn’t expect anyone to care about what I was doing in my personal life, and all of a sudden everyone cared,” she told Vanity Fair.

Lyons currently seems to be in a great place, and with her stint on RHONY, has managed to rapidly pique the interests of many. On joining the show, she had reassured the media, ‘There will be drama. There are definitely some cast whose personalities arrive five minutes before they do.”

Now, grab your popcorn, oversized sunglasses, and maybe even a feather boa; Jenna Lyons is here to sprinkle some fabulousness on Real Housewives of New York City season 14 and reality TV lovers are living for it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why does Jenna Lyons look different?

Jenna Lyons has a rare genetic disorder called Incontinentia Pigmenti, which affects her hair, skin and teeth. Although she was diagnosed at just seven months old with the disorder, she never realised she was different until at school assembly, as she said her parents never told her about her condition.

– Who got cut from RHONY season 14?

Lizzy Savetsky.

– Who is Jenna Lyons’ ex-husband?

Jenna Lyons was married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 until 2011.