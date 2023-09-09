Kevin Hart’s net worth: Here’s what contributes to the comedian’s massive fortune

Counted among America’s most renowned comedians, Kevin Hart has turned his witty punchlines and hard-hitting jokes into a signature trademark that has earned him fame and contributed to his colossal fortune. As one of the highest-paid entertainers, Hart’s net worth reflects his business acumen and a successful career graph.

Immense hard work and dedication to chase his dreams, along with some strategic moves, enabled the stand-up comedian to transform his humble beginnings to become an Emmy-nominated actor, television producer and entrepreneur. From travelling across the country for small gigs to sold-out shows and blockbuster movies, Kevin Hart is an example of determination and perseverance.

However, in August 2023, the American comedian met with a severe accident which restricted him to a wheelchair. Hart had raced against New England Patriots’ Stevan Ridley, jokingly, in a 36.5m dash when he ended up tearing his muscles at the hip and lower abdomen.

Hart took to Instagram to share a video to speak about his injury. He said, “Respect that age, 44 is real.”

He added he didn’t know what the abductors were, but he tore them and that he couldn’t walk. “This is 44…What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Now I can’t walk,” Hart said.

In another video, he said he’ll be up in six to eight weeks, “To every friend that has called me and that has laughed at me, after this six to eight weeks, when I get back to functioning, I’m going to light your a**** up. We’ll be back. This road to recovery is going to be real.”

What is Kevin Hart’s net worth?

According to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Hart has a net worth of around USD 450 million. His fortune has seen a meteoric rise over the years. The Strive says the figure stood at USD 9 million in 2010. In the next six years, it reportedly rose to USD 78.5 million. A 2016 Forbes article mentions Kevin Hart netted about USD 87.5 million that year, which made him the highest-paid comedian.

The publication mentions that in 2020, his net worth was USD 39 million, which placed Hart at the 84th position on the list of Celebrity 100. From here, in a short time, it increased exponentially to the current figure.

Besides his live performances and comedy tours, Kevin Hart makes an impressive amount from brand endorsements, his startup ventures and starring in some hit movies.

Here’s more about Kevin Hart’s net worth, his earnings and expensive assets

Earnings from comedy tours and live performances

Kevin Hart’s career as a comedian and his live performances have put him on the celebrity frontline. His sold-out stand-up comedy shows and tours make up for a bulk of his earnings. According to Parade, nearly USD 90 million of Hart’s net worth is from his comedy career.

The publication says Hart started by hosting his first standup gig at Philadelphia’s Laff House in 1998. It was here that he presented some rather unpolished material which adversely affected his career.

His comedy journey reportedly took wings with ABC’s 2004 sitcom The Big House. However, it was eventually cancelled. A few years later, he was back with his first stand-up special comedy Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man (2009). It brought huge popularity, and he found a solid grasp on the industry.

The year 2011 was a big break for him as Hart kick-started his ambitious Laugh At My Pain comedy tour. With sold-out shows, it made him a star and grossed over USD 15 million from the 90 cities it was held in and became one of the most successful comedy tours of that year.

In 2015, The Wedding Ringer (2015) actor embarked on the What Now? Tour and earned a whopping USD 70 million. The comedy extravaganza brought in massive paycheques and according to Forbes, it grossed around USD 70 million. By 2016, Hart made USD 1 million from every live performance.

Additionally, Hart has appeared in several shows and OTT content. He was also the host of Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.

Such figures and huge success are mirrored in his net worth and how he continues to aspire to grow.

Lucrative startup ventures

In 2009, Kevin Hart co-founded Hartbeat — a media production house that has a staggering valuation of USD 650 million. In 2018, the banner released its first film Night School with Hart and Tiffany Haddish. In 2022, Hart raised USD 100 million from private equity firm Abry Partners. With this, the comedian’s 85 per cent stake amounts to around USD 550 million. What started as a small startup today has over 40 employees and a 15-member executive team. This new media venture comes as a great catalyst in propelling Kevin Hart’s net worth.

Hart’s Laugh Out Loud (LOL Network) is another startup venture that provides a digital platform for budding stand-up comics and helps produce content. Launched in 2017, in partnership with Lionsgate, the subscription-based video streaming platform includes a radio show on Sirius Satellite Radio that is bound to take listeners on a laughter rollercoaster.

Besides making waves in the media and entertainment industry, the American comedian has dipped his fingers into the food and beverage segment as well. In 2022, he opened a restaurant chain called Hart House that serves delectable dishes with flavourful plant alternatives.

The first outlet opened in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighbourhood. Committed to making vegan food crave-worthy and giving a healthy spin to your favourite fast foods, the eatery offers cholesterol-free options that are not only delicious but easy on the planet as well. In 2023, Kevin expanded the chain and opened its flagship outlet on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Diners can choose from a vast array of fast-food plant-based dishes, too.

Continuing his streak in this business, the Jumanji actor joined forces with renowned tequila maker Juan Beckman and co-founded Gran Coramino in 2022. With a noble mission to give back to the planet, involve locals and offer opportunities to small businesses, the brand is not only gracing top-tiered gatherings but is also a promoter of sustainability.

The multi-hyphenate star also co-founded VitaHustle, a vitamin and protein supplement brand. Fuelling breakfast and snacks with natural food, this wellness brand has a vision to make modern lifestyles healthy and nutritious. It has a range of superfoods, gummy vitamins, protein powders and even recipes that will make some lip-smacking easy dishes.

Such acute business knowledge and strategic investments have immensely added to Hart’s net worth and have boosted his impressive fortune in a way that very few can match.

He was on Shark Tank too

His business-oriented mind and entrepreneurial success took the Fatherhood (2021) actor to ABC’s Shark Tank. Hart became a recurring shark and came on two episodes of season 13. On the show, he spoke about the road to starting HartBeat productions and subsequently HartBeat venture (a venture capitalist firm) and LOL Network. According to The Sun, Hart has invested in nearly 35 companies, the most noted being Snactiv and The Transformation Factory.

Kevin Hart’s acting career

Besides live shows, radio productions and businesses, Hart has an impeccable presence on the big screen that has rendered a huge push to his net worth over the years.

In 2022, Fatherhood became a roaring Netflix hit with the film being streamed by over 74 million accounts globally. He also received three Emmy nominations — in the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for Die Hart 2: Die Harter in 2023; in the same category for Die Hart in 2021; and in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category for Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up in 2020.

The Philadelphia-born star amassed USD 32.5 million in 2017, according to Forbes, owing to his roles in blockbusters, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Captain Underpants. The actor-comedian also appeared in the sequel to the former film Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). While promoting Hart House on James Cordon’s The Late Night Show segment “Eat Your Hart Out Or Speak Your Hart Out,” Hart revealed he made around USD 25 to 30 million from the film.

Forbes also mentions the success that Hart achieved in 2016 was also due to his highly noted films — Secret Life of Pets and Central Intelligence — both of which earned him around USD 10 million, according to media reports. The latter, starring Dwayne Johnson, paved Hart’s way into the Jumanji franchise and a long-term collaboration with The Rock.

Hart starred in a number of movies in the early 2000s with titles like Paper Soldiers (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2004), Soul Plane (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). Although these films mostly highlighted him as a comedian, Hart’s acting skills had started getting him specific character roles by 2012. These include Ride Along (2014), About Last Night (2014) and The Wedding Ringer.

Kevin Hart’s brand endorsements

Hart has a strong social media game with over 179 million followers on Instagram. Hence, this translates to yet another form of smooth income for the comedian.

From Old Spice and Nike to Hyundai, Tommy John, Mountain Dew and Fabletics, Hart signed deals with several renowned brands to front ad campaigns. In 2022, he appeared in a Superbowl commercial for Sam’s Club and has appeared in advertisements for Chase, SiriusXM and DraftKings. He reportedly modelled for Macy’s underwear line and liked it so much that he ended up investing in it.

Such commercial ventures and high-end brand endorsements have skyrocketed Kevin Hart’s net worth.

Kevin Hart’s house

Hart was already the owner of a large mansion in Calabasas, California, before he decided to take up the neighbouring mansion as well. According to Hello! in 2015, The Man From Toronto (2022) star purchased a 10,500 sqm of land for USD 1.35 million. He then spent another USD 2 million to build a gorgeous Spanish-style villa, featuring a swimming pool, a cabana, a children’s playground and two detached guesthouses.

He later purchased the property next door for USD 7 million. The 65,960 sqm property features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity-edged swimming pool and a tennis court. The total estate, including both houses, is reportedly worth a whopping USD 10 million and is often seen in his Instagram posts.

From a kitchen with modern fixtures, a sprawling garden, a gym, a large dining room and luxury drapes and upholsteries, the house is a dream abode.

In 2012, the True Story (2021) actor purchased a lavish house in Tarzana, California, for USD 1.99 million. Seven years later, he sold the house for USD 2.75 million.

Kevin Hart’s car collection

Kevin Hart’s love for luxury rides is well known, and he doesn’t shy away from flaunting them from time to time. Reportedly, his luxury car collection is estimated to be worth around USD 2.6 million.

A Maserati GT Sport, worth USD 110, 900 is a star in his garage. The powerful car is equipped with a 4.7-litre V8 engine that exerts a pressure of 454 hp with 384 lb-ft of torque. It is accented with a six-speed automated manual transmission and has a conventional manual transmission with automated clutch actuation. The car can reach 0-96 kmph in about 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 299 kmph.

Hart also has a 1966 Pontiac GTO to cruise around the town. Worth around USD 100,000, his car is an upgrade on the four-speed transmission as Hart went for the three-power edition. Fitted with a 6.6-litre V8 engine that exerts a thrust up to 360 hp with 424 lb-ft of torque, the Pontiac GTO reaches 96 kmph in about 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 159 kmph.

A Ferrari 488 GTB, costing around USD 420,000 is another iconic beast in his garage, while others include a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a Jeep Wrangler and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

Personal life

Born Kevin Darnell Hart on 6 July 1969 in Pennsylvania, this George Washington High School alum spent his early life as a shoe salesman. He attended community college before entering the stand-up comedy circuit, which has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride.

According to Parade, Kevin married Torrei Hart in 2003 and has a daughter Heaven Leigh Hart, who was born in March 2005. Two years later, they welcomed their son, Hendrix Hart. However, the couple called it quits in 2011.

In 2016, he married Eniko Parrish, and the couple has two children. Son Kenzo was born in November 2017 and daughter Kaori Mai Hart arrived in September 2020.

(Hero and feature Image credit: Kevin Hart/ @kevinhart4real/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.