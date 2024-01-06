A look at Naomi Osaka’s net worth, earnings, endorsements and more

The advent of a new year has seen almost all the major superstars of the tennis fraternity return to action as they gear up for the upcoming season. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is one of them, as she aims to end her trophy drought in the months to come.

Coming back from a maternity break, which saw her remain off the tennis court for a lion’s share of 2023, Osaka had a memorable outing as she got off to a winning start at the Brisbane International 2024. The former world number 1 felt the nerves in her encounter against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch but had the last laugh with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) in her favour.

With the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2024, knocking at the door, Osaka will be looking to add a few more impressive performances in the bank as she heads to Melbourne Park later this month to bid for her third silverware at this tournament.

However, Naomi Osaka is more than an average tennis player, and her net worth stands testament to the kind of brand she has transformed into over the years. Several sources have reported her to be one of the most influential women athletes of the modern era. The Grand Slams and the major Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments in the upcoming season will only offer her more opportunities to bolster her overall wealth.

So, on that note, let us deep dive into Naomi Osaka’s impressive net worth, her earnings from professional tennis, all her luxury assets, endorsement deals and more.

Naomi Osaka’s impressive net worth, career earnings, assets, endorsements and more

How much is Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2024?

Being one of the most successful tennis stars in modern times, it is no surprise that Naomi Osaka has added a significant fortune to her name. And, the numbers only keep increasing with her ever-growing brand image.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Osaka has a net worth of an estimated USD 45 million.

Naomi Osaka’s career earnings

Even though she has been in the international tennis landscape for over a decade, the Japanese player had her breakthrough moment in 2018 when she won the US Open at Flushing Meadows against none other than the greatest tennis legend of the 21st century, Serena Williams. Since then, Naomi Osaka has won three more Grand Slam titles (another US Open title and two Australian Open crowns) as she made her way to the top of the world rankings.

It is not just the glittering silverware and the ranking points that these tournaments offer Osaka, for they all come with hefty payouts as well. For her first Grand Slam win at the 2018 US Open, the ace tennis player won a staggering USD 3.8 million. Osaka won around USD 2.8 million and USD 1.6 million at the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open, respectively, besides winning around USD 3 million in the 2020 US Open.

Overall, Osaka has reportedly won over USD 20 million in prize money across all the tournaments she has contested in, to date.

A look at all of Naomi Osaka’s luxury assets

Much akin to a lot of successful sports personalities, Naomi Osaka, too, is well-known for her luxurious lifestyle. The Asian tennis player, at present, uses her Beverly Hills house as her primary residence. Situated in California, USA, the mansion previously belonged to pop culture icon Nick Jonas from whom she purchased it in 2019 for a reported sum of USD 6.9 million. The property is spread across half an acre of land and offers a spectacular view of the mountain terrain of Los Angeles. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and other state-of-the-art amenities.

In 2022, Osaka expanded her real-estate investment portfolio when she bought Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s former mansion in Los Angeles, California for USD 6.3 million.

Following her win at the 2018 US Open, Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer Nissan signed her as a brand ambassador and gifted her a Nissan GT-R NISMO.

A peek into Naomi Osaka’s other investments

In September 2021, Naomi Osaka launched her own skincare brand named KINLÒ. The label offers moisturisers, sunscreens, lip balms, hydrating gels and more. Osaka entered an exclusive partnership with Walmart in April 2022 for the sale of these products.

The Japanese athlete, alongside her agent Stuart Duguid, co-founded a sports management agency named Evolve in April 2022. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was among the first players to be signed by the agency.

The duo of Duguid and Osaka also own a media production company named Hana Kuma. The production banner has basketball legend LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company as its partners.

In addition, Osaka is also a co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team Carolina Courage.

Which brands does Naomi Osaka endorse?

Naomi Osaka has often been labelled as one of the most marketable sports personalities in the world. And, her endorsement portfolio is proof of the same.

The most prominent sponsorship deal that Osaka has is with American sports apparel manufacturer Nike, which has been in place since 2019. The brand also has an exclusive clothing collection, which features the initials of the tennis star and is inspired by the Japanese flag.

Osaka shares endorsement deals with a vast multitude of Japanese brands, such as tennis equipment manufacturer Yonex, automobile manufacturer Nissan, electronics manufacturer Citizen Watch, food holdings Nissin and cosmetics producer Shiseido, among others.

The biggest of them, however, is with Japanese multinational electronics company Panasonic, who signed her as a brand ambassador in 2021. As a part of the deal, Osaka is a promoter of the ‘Panasonic Green Initiative’ alongside legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen.

In addition, Osaka endorses several other brands such as Tag Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Beats Electronics, Bodyarmor SuperDrink, Mastercard, FTX, PlayStation, Levi’s, Airbnb, Workday and GoDaddy, among many more.

By virtue of her income from endorsements, Naomi Osaka, in 2021, set an earnings record for female athletes in a calendar year with a massive USD 60 million.

Is Naomi Osaka involved with works of charity?

For several years, Naomi Osaka has been involved in various charitable affairs. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she, alongside UNICEF, designed and sold masks for charity. She also partnered with Nike and Laureus Sport For Good to come up with an initiative named Play Academy, which aims at bettering the lives of young girls around the globe through sports.

In addition, the Japanese tennis player is the founder of the Osaka Foundation, an organisation which provides tennis lessons to at-risk children in communities across Haiti.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.

