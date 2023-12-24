Beyond the barrier: The top 10 Asian beauty bloggers to follow

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, the rise of Asian beauty bloggers is rewriting the global narrative on aesthetics and self-expression. From the trailblazing Michelle Phan and Patrick Star to newer luminaries like Nabela Noor, Diipa Khosla, and Deepica Mutalya, the beauty community is witnessing an influx of diverse voices who are not just broadening the horizons of global beauty, but also encouraging younger generations to be comfortable in their skin. This surge in Asian representation is not just welcome; it’s transformative.

Beyond the traditional realms of skincare advice and makeup tutorials, these influencers are catalysts for change. They go beyond being OG beauty bloggers, evolving into TikTok sensations, entrepreneurs, CEOs, estheticians, and brand founders. What sets them apart is their multifaceted approach — the beauty bloggers not only share beauty tips but also delve into topics like acne, wrinkles, and more, all while infusing humour and relatability into their content.

These beauty influencers and bloggers have evolved beyond the conventional definition of beauty curators; they are architects of a new beauty landscape, championing inclusivity, individuality, and empowerment. Their influence reaches far beyond the surface, transcending conventional standards and reshaping the industry. As we navigate this dynamic landscape, it’s clear that these figures are not just following trends; they are setting them. The profound impact of Asian beauty bloggers is not only revolutionising the beauty industry but also fostering a more diverse and beautiful world — one where everyone can feel seen, represented, and celebrated.

The top Asian beauty bloggers

1. Michelle Phan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EM Cosmetics (@emcosmetics)

As the OG beauty guru, Michelle Phan catapulted into the limelight by recreating two iconic Lady Gaga makeup looks, which captured the hearts of makeup enthusiasts worldwide. The 34-year-old Vietnamese entrepreneur from Boston, Massachusetts, may have begun her illustrious career on YouTube, amassing nearly 9 million subscribers, but she soon transformed into the platform’s foremost beauty star. Beyond the rectangular screens of guided tutorials, Phan also founded Ipsy, a groundbreaking beauty subscription service in 2011, and Em Cosmetics in 2015. Despite taking a step back from YouTube in 2017, Michelle has made a powerful comeback, candidly addressing burnout and exploring diverse interests like astrology, all while quietly nurturing her flourishing cosmetic ventures.

2. Patrick Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr)

In the growing landscape of digital beauty, Patrick Star, renowned Filipino-American makeup artist from Orlando, has etched an unforgettable chapter into the industry’s history. Bursting onto the scene through Instagram and YouTube, Patrick gained prominence with his exceptional makeup skills and vibrant, unapologetic personality. As an Asian beauty blogger, he has been a pivotal force for inclusivity, challenging conventional beauty standards, and promoting diversity.

Affectionately known as “Mama Star,” Patrick boasts an impressive journey that extends beyond social media. With over 4 million YouTube subscribers and numerous collaborations with major beauty brands, he has become a prominent figure across borders. In 2018, Patrick made history by becoming the first male to star in a cosmetics campaign for MAC Cosmetics. His makeup line, ONE/SIZE, launched in 2020, further solidified his influence in the beauty industry.

Beyond makeup, Patrick Star’s impact lies in his authenticity and self-expression. He has become an advocate for embracing individuality, breaking societal norms, and celebrating diversity. With a thriving career, a loyal fan base, and a commitment to positive change, Patrick Star’s rise and legacy have left an indelible mark on the global beauty landscape.

3. Deepika Mutyala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepica Mutyala (@deepica)

After captivating the online beauty community with her ingenious use of red lipstick to correct under-eye circles, Indian-American YouTuber Deepica Mutyala quickly became a beacon for inclusivity in the beauty industry post-2015. With almost 175k subscribers on YouTube and nearly 500k on Instagram, she focuses on makeup for brown girls, which inevitably sparked the creation of her collective, Tinted.

Deepica’s impact extends beyond her individual success; it’s embodied in Live Tinted, a collective she founded. Dedicated to empowering women of color, the brand fosters discussions about beauty products suitable for diverse skin tones. As a digital platform and beauty product line, Live Tinted explores the rich tapestry of diverse, South Asian beauty and crafts products for every shade in between. Deepica Mutyala’s journey, marked by features in esteemed publications and collaborations with major brands, showcases her resilience and dedication to reshaping the narrative of beauty — one that proudly embraces the shade of inclusivity.

4. Nabela Noor

Nabela Noor, a first-generation Bangladeshi-American, stands as a multifaceted entrepreneur and the visionary behind Love and Noor, a digital media company seamlessly merging lifestyle content, size-inclusive fashion, and social justice initiatives. Within the scope of digital influence, Nabela has meticulously propogated empowerment, advocated for social change, and redefined beauty standards.

Nabela’s influential presence on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube serves as a powerful platform for promoting self-love and inspiring her followers to embrace lifestyles that nurture the soul. Her YouTube channel, which has accumulated over 1 million subscribers, features content ranging from politics and news to navigating life as a Muslim beauty blogger. Through Love and Noor, she manifests a holistic approach, embracing diverse industries to create an ecosystem that reflects her values and commitment to positive change. Her journey exemplifies how entrepreneurship and advocacy can intersect, making strides toward a more inclusive and empowering industry.

5. Edward Zo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDWARD永ZO (@edwardzo)

Known for his roles as an actor, musician, and entrepreneur, Edward Zo has cultivated a thriving social media empire through his influential presence on Instagram and TikTok. Edward’s aesthetic is undoubtedly characterised by his impeccably styled hair, a defining feature that aligns with his business enterprises. His content continually challenges and redefines the boundaries of Asian masculinity, creating a safe space for men who love makeup. Beyond his online success, Edward manages two distinctive businesses that contribute to his diverse portfolio. Moonfiber Hair, his venture into men’s wig and hair care products, showcases his entrepreneurial prowess. Additionally, he is the driving force behind Fangs and Fables, a person of colour-owned temporary tattoo company, where he bridges the gaps between Asian and tattoo cultures.

6. Diipa Büller-Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diipa Büller-Khosla (@diipakhosla)

Diipa Büller-Khosla, a trailblazing “new-age digital celebrity,” is revolutionising the role of social media influencers with her incredible journey. With an international following of over 1.4 million, she has become a beacon for social good, actively challenging global issues through her non-profit, Post for Change. Beyond her social activism, Diipa has also undertaken ambassadorships for major brands like Estée Lauder and Kérastase.

Her latest venture, indē wild, signifies a transformative leap into the skincare industry. Inspired by her mother’s Ayurvedic expertise and her own acne journey, Diipa is crafting a conscious beauty ecosystem that blends Ayurvedic rituals with innovative science-backed formulations, catering specifically to the needs of women of colour. Diipa Büller-Khosla’s influence extends far beyond the digital livestream, embodying a commitment to empowerment, inclusivity, and positive societal change.

7. Karen Yeung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@iamkareno)

Hong Kong-born Karen Yeung is Asian beauty blogger known for her glowing complexion and her penchant for vibrant colour combos. With 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and 527k Instagram followers, she has long been a familiar face for those who have followed the beauty industry through the 2000s and 2010s. Renowned for skincare tips, colour-wash makeup looks, and tutorials featuring tiny hands, Karen’s content stands out due to its clean and minimal aesthetic.

8. Steph Hui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by steph hui (@stxph.h)

An effervescent 22-year-old Hong Kong native, Steph Hui has left an indelible mark on TikTok’s beauty scene, boasting 1.4 million followers for her approachable hacks, ’90s nods, and Euphoria-worthy looks. Formerly a dancer, Hui’s journey started in March 2020 with classic TikTok dance videos, but it was her beauty tutorials that truly catapulted her to stardom. In just two years, she’s not only amassed a substantial following, but has also starred in a Samsung commercial with Addison Rae, headlined a M.A.C campaign in the Asian-Pacific region, and collaborated with brands like Glossier. Graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in May 2021, Steph Hui is the new-age benchmark of a multitasking beauty sensation, proving that content creation is a 24/7 job.

9. Mei Pang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mei Pang (@meicrosoft)

As a Toronto-based Malaysian artist renowned on TikTok and Instagram, Mei Pang unveils avant-garde makeup looks with each Reel that serves as an extension of her identity. Recognising her passion after graduating from OCAD University seven years ago, Mei treats her face as a canvas for colourful and otherworldly creations. With origins that stemmed from drawing and painting, the 25-year-old’s artistic journey gravitates towards unconventional forms, and she embraces makeup unapologetically despite lacking any prior professional training. Inspired by diverse sources, including colleagues and nature, Mei aims to evoke joy and creativity in her audience. Despite her distinctive beauty markers, such as a shaved head and symmetrical tattoos, Mei creates content that emphasises her unique appearance. Her father’s advice, urging her to “try everything once,” encapsulates Mei’s fearless approach to life and artistry.

10. Mrunal Panchal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Panchal (@mrunu)

Known for her offbeat make-up looks, Mrunal Panchal is one of the biggest Indian beauty bloggers with a cult following of 5.2M. She first gained popularity on TikTok as a lip-sync artist; after the platform closed in the country, she made Instagram her primary social media platform and moved from lip-syncing to make-up. From simple-chic to maximalist extravagance, she can show you how to do it all.

(Main Image: Nabela Noor via Youtube; Featured Image: Edward Zo/Instagram)

This article was first published in PrestigeOnline Hong Kong.

Frequently Asked Questions:

– Who is the biggest beauty influencer in India?

The biggest beauty influencer from India is Mrunal Panchal a.k.a @Mrunu. She boasts a total Instagram following of 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

– Who are the male Asian beauty influencers?

Some of the biggest male Asian beauty influencers in the world would include Jeffree Star, James Charles, Bretman Rock, Patrick Starrr, Gabriel Zamora and Manny Gutierrez.

– Who is the original Asian beauty Youtuber?

The original Asian beauty YouTuber is Michelle Phan. Phan got her start on YouTube in 2008 when her Lady Gaga makeup tutorials went viral, and she has since paved the way for beauty influencers.

– Who is the best beauty influencer?

Some of the best beauty influencers in the world include Safiya Nygaard (9.8M), Huda Kattan (2.8M), Michelle Phan (8.7M) and Holly Willoughby (8.4M).