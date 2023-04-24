Kim Jung-youn to the Andresen sisters: The youngest billionaires in the world to know about

Acquiring their fortunes through inheritance and building successful businesses, the youngest billionaires in the world — who are merely in their twenties and thirties — have made a mark world over in a short time.

According to Forbes‘ World Billionaires List 2023, 15 people aged 30 and under are proud owners of a three-comma fortune. From Norwegian billionaire Katharina Andresen inheriting her family fortune to the UK’s self-made billionaire Ben Francis owning a fitness brand named Gymshark Ltd — these young billionaires represent a range of industries.

This exclusive club is now part of Forbes‘ The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2023 list and is worth a whopping USD 64 billion. Additionally, they constitute 0.6 per cent of the 2,640 world’s billionaires, as per the publication. While the 18-year-old Clemente Del Vecchio, with a net worth of USD 3.5 billion, replaced Kevin David Lehmann as the world’s youngest billionaire in 2023, FTX’s Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang didn’t make it to this year’s billionaires list by Forbes.

These are the youngest billionaires in the world

Clemente Del Vecchio

Age

: 18

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.5 billion

When Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of the world’s largest eyeglasses firm, Luxottica, died in June 2022, his younger son Clemente inherited a 12.5 per cent stake in his father’s multinational corporation Delfin S.à r.l, which is also the majority stockholder of Luxottica.

According to the official Delfin S.à r.l website, the company’s aggregate net asset value was approximately USD 29.77 billion and a gross asset value total of around USD 32.19 billion, as of 31 August 2021.

As per Forbes, the world’s youngest billionaire is currently not serving any position at Luxottica — the brand with a large portfolio of luxury eyewear such as Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut and Oakley.

Kim Jung-youn

Age

: 19

Country: South Korea

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: USD 1.7 billion

Teenage billionaire Kim Jung-youn, who is reportedly 19 years old, inherited a 15 per cent stake in the online gaming giant Nexon after her business magnate father Kim Jung-ju’s demise in February 2022. She has also inherited 31 per cent stakes in NCX, the largest shareholder of Nexon. Jung-youn is the first female billionaire on Forbes‘ 2023 list of the youngest billionaires.

One of Asia’s top video game companies, Nexon was the first to develop the earliest MMORPG, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. With around 80 live games in more than 190 countries, Nexon is popular for some of its most famous ones such as MapleStory, Dungeon&Fighter, Sudden Attack and KartRider.

First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nexon was added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

Kevin David Lehmann

Age:

20

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Drugstores

Net worth: USD 2.3 billion

The third-youngest billionaire in the world owes his fortune to his father Guenther Lehmann’s German drugstore chain dm (drogerie markt), which has an annual revenue of over USD 14 billion.

Founded in 1973 by Prof. Götz W. Werner in Karlsruhe, the country’s leading drugstore chain employs around 46,000 people in over 2,000 stores throughout Germany, as per the official company website.

As per Forbes, Kevin became a stakeholder at dm after his father transferred its 50 per cent ownership to him in 2017.

Kim Jung-min

Age

: 21

Country: South Korea

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: USD 1.7 billion

Kim Jung-min inherited most of her fortune from her family along with her younger sister Kim Jung-youn, to become the fourth-youngest billionaire in the world. Jung-min is also the owner of a third of her family’s assets, which include 15 per cent shares of the Japanese-South Korean video game company Nexon. Reportedly, Jung-min has acquired around 31 per cent shares of NXC.

However, as per Forbes, Jung-min, along with her younger sister Jung-youn, lead a quiet life and are not known to have an active role in the company.

Luca Del Vecchio

Age

: 21

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.5 billion

One of the two children the late Del Vecchio had with Sabina Grossi, Luxottica’s former board member and head of investor relations, Luca is currently not operating in any role at his father’s eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, as per Forbes.

However, a 2022 Bloomberg article revealed that business tycoon Del Vecchio had divided his fortune equally among his heirs.

The article added, his Will stated that each of his eight heirs — his wife, his six children and the son of his wife from a previous marriage — are to receive a 12.5-per cent stake in Del Vecchio’s holding company, Delfin S.à r.l. While a statement saying the same was released by Delfin as well, it also mentioned that the Will didn’t have any other instructions about the governance of the company.

As of now, Luca owns the 12.5-per cent stake that he inherited from his father.

Wang Zelong

Age

: 26

Country: China

Source of wealth: Pigment production

Net worth: USD 1.4 billion

Wang is Asia’s youngest billionaire and earns his stakes from the Chinese chemical companies CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd and Lomon Billions Group.

One of the world’s top three manufacturers that produces titanium dioxide pigments with the highest level of performance, Lomon Billions Group has six TiO2 pigment production sites. Additionally, it has three sulphate process plants, two chloride process plants and one intermediate TiO₂ (calciner discharge) plant. The company changed its name to LB Group on 7 July 2021.

Meanwhile, CNNC markets its products under the brand CHTi — the second-largest producer of the C&G pigment in China, with production sites in provinces such as Gansu and Anhui.

While Wang joins the likes of Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk by being a part of the Forbes’ billionaire club, he was featured on their exclusive ‘The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2022: 12 Under Age 30’ list as well.

Alexandra Andresen

Age: 26

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: USD 1.5 billion

Alexandra Andresen is the youngest of the billionaire Andresen sisters and the owner of a 42-per cent stake in her father’s investment company Ferd.

Currently, Ferd mainly runs hedge funds. It is an active investor in the Nordic stock exchange and has private equity investments.

A 2021 Business Insider report revealed that the Ferd inheritance was a great responsibility for Alexandra, which she spoke about in a 2014 interview as well.

“In a way I think that I have not made ??me deserving of this, while I want to help develop Ferd and make it even better. Finding a way to give something back, I think is difficult,” she said.

According to Forbes, Alexandra also owns a horse breeding and training facility.

Katharina Andresen

Age: 27

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: USD 1.5 billion

Norwegian millennial Katharina Andresen was gifted her billionaire status by her father Johan H. Andresen, who made her the owner of the other 42 per cent of Ferd.

Founded in 1849 by the first Johan H. Andresen, this family-owned business company got its current name in 2001. Johan, who has been running the company as its chair since 2012, currently controls 70 per cent of the votes of the company through a dual-class share structure.

In addition to her responsibilities to the company, Katharina is also working in a construction company in Oslo, as per Forbes Czech.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Age: 27

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.5 Billion

One of six children of eyewear kingpin and the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Leonardo Maria owns a 12.5-per cent stake in his father’s multinational holding corporation Delfin S.à r.l governed under Luxembourg laws.

Leonardo Maria inherited his share along with his mother and six half-siblings, after Leonardo Del Vecchio’s demise in 2022.

Besides serving as the chief strategy officer of EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Maria is also the CEO of Salmoiraghi & Viganò. The eyewear retail company was acquired for an undisclosed amount by EssilorLuxottica in 2016.

As a holding company, Delfin S.à r.l owns shares in the world’s largest eyeglasses firm, EssilorLuxottica, insurance provider Generali, banks Mediobanca and UniCredit and real estate investor Covivio.

Ryan Breslow

Age: 28

Country: US

Source of wealth: E-commerce

Net worth: USD 1.1 billion

One of the wealthiest youngsters on the Forbes list, Ryan Breslow dropped out of University in Stanford to focus on his payment startup Bolt. This software was co-founded by Breslow to simplify the landscape of e-commerce companies. Bringing one-click payments to online retailers, Bolt was valued at USD 11 billion in 2022.

As per Forbes, because of the challenging times faced by private markets, the company now stands at a value of USD 5 billion. Additionally, after raising a total of USD 1.3 billion for Bolt, including USD 355 million in January 2022, Breslow withdrew as the CEO of the start-up and now works as its executive chairman.

Though Breslow is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, he leads an extremely low-key life. Revealing the same, a 2022 Forbes article says, “Between Zoom meetings and virtual yoga sessions, Breslow, whose stake in Bolt gives him a fortune worth $2 billion, eats a vegan, locally sourced lunch in solitude and silence. He rarely eats in front of other people. He abstains from meat and gluten, caffeine and alcohol. No supplements or illicit substances, either.”

Gustav Magnar Witzøe

Age: 29

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Fish farming

Net worth: USD 2.7 billion

Norwegian model Gustav Magnar Witzøe is not just gifted with good looks but also has an approximately 50 per cent stake in one of the world’s largest salmon producers Salmar ASA.

His father Gustav Witzoe, who founded the company in 1991, made Gustav Magnar the owner of half the company’s stake in 2013.

Witzøe, however, is trying to find his own footing in investing in real estate and tech startups. Currently, he is the co-founder of an investment firm called Wiski Capital and indulges in philanthropy through The W Initiative, which makes donations to children’s health- and education-focused groups.

Despite being one of the youngest billionaires in the world, he leads a quiet life in Oslo in his Aker Brygge waterfront-facing penthouse that he shares with his Staffordshire bull terrier, Aro.

In a 2022 interview, Witzøe told The Telegraph, “I wasn’t poorer or richer the day after [he inherited the stake]. It’s still my dad’s company, he makes that decision. It’s paperwork, basically. It’s not like the money instantly transfers to your bank account.”

Michal Strnad

Age: 30

Country: Czech Republic

Source of wealth: Weapons

Net worth: USD 2 billion

This young Czech billionaire is the owner and CEO of the industrial holding company Czechoslovak Group (CSG). Founded in 1995, it deals with the production of active radars and ammunition along with special army trucks and vehicles.

The fourth-largest ammunition producer and one of the big defence industry producers in Europe, CSG reported total sales of around USD 68 billion in 2021 and even employed over 10,000 people, as per its official website.

Other than owning CSG, which he inherited from his father in 2018, Strnad is also the owner of a traditional Czech luxury wristwatch manufacturer, PRIM, as per Forbes.

Mark Mateschitz

Age: 30

Country: Austria

Source of wealth: Red Bull

Net worth: USD 34.7 billion

Mark Mateschitz, the son of Red Bull CEO Dietrich ‘Didi’ Mateschitz, inherited a 49-per cent stake in the energy drink firm after his father’s demise in 2022.

Red Bull, which was co-founded by Dietrich with late Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya in 1987, sold 11.6 billion cans worldwide in 2022, as per Forbes.

After his father’s death, Mark withdrew from his role as Head of Organics of Red Bull to concentrate on his role as a shareholder. The company was at a valuation of around 10 billion in 2022.

Taking after his father, Mark established his own beverage company Thalheimer Heilwasser. Reportedly, after his father’s death, Mark also inherited various luxury properties in several countries, including an entire island in Fiji and real estate in London’s Knightsbridge, as well as two Formula 1 teams — Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri — states a 2022 South China Morning Post report.

One of the youngest billionaires in the world, Mark became the wealthiest millennial in Europe in 2022, according to Fortune.

Palmer Luckey

Age: 30

Country: US

Source of wealth: Virtual reality, defence contracting

Net worth: USD 1.7 billion

The California State University dropout is currently making quite the name for himself in the world of VR technology.

Palmer Luckey, who created his first startup Oculus’ VR offering, the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, when he was 16 years old, founded the virtual reality company in 2012. However, in 2014, Luckey sold the company to Facebook for USD 2 billion in cash and stock and later founded a defence startup named Anduril in 2017.

With a team of 1,600 employees, Anduril has a software as its core product that uses AI to gauge and interpret images from numerous devices into a single 3D representation of everything in a particular area. The images mostly safeguard land borders and military bases, operation of unmanned drones, and underwater vehicles, long-range missile fires and complex strategic planning in a variety of conflict-prone areas.

In April 2023, the company was included in Forbes‘ AI 50 list that “recognizes the most promising privately held companies building businesses out of artificial intelligence.”

Self-made billionaire Luckey, who was included in America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 list in 2016, has taken Anduril to a valuation of USD 8 billion with his hard work and sheer passion for AI technology.

Ben Francis

Age: 30

Country: U.K.

Source of wealth: Gymshark

Net worth: USD 1.2 billion

When 19-year-old Ben Francis started sewing his own workout gear as a pizza delivery guy and co-founded a company called Gymshark with his friend Lewis Morgan in his parent’s garage in 2012, no one knew he would go on to become one of the world’s youngest billionaires.

Francis, the founder, owner and chief product officer of popular UK fitness brand Gymshark Ltd, withdrew as its CEO in 2017 to focus on the all-around development of the brand.

Proudly flaunting its “stay humble” motto on the office walls, Gymshark was first started as a supplements company, before it ventured into clothing. Francis initially used a little help from his brother and a group of friends to launch sewn and screen-printed products such as gym vests and t-shirts, and soon his idea and apparel started garnering attention on social media.

Gymshark became the first ever UK DTC brand to acquire unicorn status, with no external capital funding, in 2020. In the same year, Francis became the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’. He was also listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 – Europe – Retail & E-commerce list in 2018.

According to Forbes, in a deal that valued the company at USD 1.45 billion of which he owns 70 per cent, Francis sold a 21-per cent stake in Gymshark to private equity firm General Atlantic in August 2020.

With one of its offices in Denver, US, and its first brick-and-mortar store on London’s Regent Street, Gymshark is gearing up for global domination with an investment partnership with General Atlantic.

