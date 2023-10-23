10 powerful Tinder hacks guaranteed to double your matches and dates!

Don’t we all wish there were a Tinder cheat sheet that could make all our dating woes go away? Whether you’re looking for a rebound to get over a bitter breakup, someone to casually flirt your way around or that one ‘too good to be true’ match you can forge a serious relationship with – dating apps are like a utopian land for all singles out there! But not everyone knows how to leverage the features and navigate the algorithms of these apps to get a pool of potential matches to choose from! If you’re someone whose Tinder profile’s getting stale by the day, we’re here for your rescue. Let’s take you through some of the best Tinder hacks and tricks that’ll multiply your matches and help you finally snag your dream date!

While succeeding on Tinder isn’t very arduous, so many users have deadbeat profiles or are terrible texters nobody wants to entertain! You can’t be a downright noob and expect the app to automatically line up matches for you, right? While penning a great bio and curating a set of appeasing pictures are half the battle won, understanding Tinder’s algorithm and exploiting the in-app features is equally important if you really wish to move past your ‘dating dry spell’. We’ve rounded up the most popular Tinder hacks that are guaranteed to multiply your matches!

Master the dating game with these powerful Tinder hacks!

1. Don’t always swipe right!

Yes, you read that right. Contrary to how users perceive more swipes to result in more matches, mindlessly swiping right on everyone lowers your chances of finding a good match. Tinder’s algorithm doesn’t like this (lowkey desperate) behaviour and will significantly lower your standing. Once the app knows you’ll take anyone to be a match, it won’t care about providing you with quality connections. And you’ll be stuck in a vicious cycle of bad Tinder matches! Swiping right all the time also triggers a bot-like behavior which Tinder can eventually penalize and block.

Screen each profile thoughtfully and if someone doesn’t catch your fancy, simply move on. You don’t want to be in Tinder’s bad books simply because you swiped right on people you won’t even fancy a conversation with. Right?

2. Leverage the power of music

This has to be one of our top-recommended Tinder hacks! After all, if you don’t share similar tastes in music, is it really worth dating them? Absolutely not! Did you know that Tinder launched its ‘music mode’ in collaboration with Spotify, allowing you to see if you and a potential match have similar taste in music. Available in Tinder’s interactive Explore space in the app, this feature allows users to select an anthem, that one tune “that defines them inside and out.” Your chosen song will stream automatically when a user lands on your profile.

Have you ever experienced a feeling when you’re at a social gathering and bump into someone who loves the same music as you? That’s how comforting it is to find a dating app user who would enjoy jamming to your playlist. Adding your favourite music gives a deeply personal touch to your profile, increasing the potential of connections by giving people a common denominator to spark conversations. Leverage this feature if you haven’t already!

3. Know the right time to swipe and message

No one wants to entertain their dating app matches when they’re sleeping, working or venturing out during the weekends. So why waste your time texting others at these odd times? For starters, the best time to slide into someone’s chat is right after you match with them as it shows the other person you’re really interested in pursuing them.

The best time to text someone on dating apps is probably after work hours or late at night when most people are home and unwinding after a long day. And having your text at the top of their inbox will definitely warrant a nice response! Similarly, it makes little or no sense to use Tinder on a Friday night or Monday morning when people are peak busy!

The best time to swipe and drop in texts is from Sunday to Thursday between 8 pm and 10 pm. These post-work timings guarantee maximum responses!

4. Stay active so that the algorithm likes you

The more actively you engage with the app, the more you appease Tinder’s algorithm. Tinder uses an ‘Elo’ rating system for all its users and the higher your Elo score is, the higher your chances of popping up on other people’s feeds. Engaging on the app includes actively updating your bio, messaging people daily to confirm that you’re really looking for connections, opening the app a few times throughout the day and accessing your free daily ‘super like’ option.

5. Harness the benefits of Tinder SELECT

If you have some extra cash to splurge in your quest to find love, Tinder’s exclusive membership, ‘Tinder Select‘, has you sorted! The membership promises to give you ‘unrivalled access to the absolute best of Tinder’. Let’s quickly take you through some of the benefits of the SELECT service:

Send direct messages to someone without matching with them first.

Be among the first to test special new features in advance.

See and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles.

Get priority in the ‘Likes You’ section. Your profile will be prioritised in your match’s grid and they can even see it unblurred to decide if they like you or not at the get-go.

To build a Tinder Select profile, your profile must have:

five interests

four pictures

Have a bio of minimum 15 characters

indicate a relationship goal

be Photo Verified

Apart from SELECT, Tinder has other subscription plans like Tinder Plus or Gold, each having several premium features to get you ahead of others. With Tinder’s multiple subscription services, you honestly don’t even need many hacks to fulfill your dating escapades!

6. Expand your Tinder search distance

If you live in a small town or area, you’ll find a very limited pool of people to try your luck with. However, altering your location settings and keeping your range to one mile (or in the case of big cities even more), will expand your options. Tinder also allows you to adjust your ‘search distance’ and will find matches only within the range you’ve set. Therefore, making sure you’re covering all easily accessible areas near your place will get you more profiles to swipe and match with.

7. Don’t delete your profile frequently

While deleting and reinstalling your Tinder profile definitely helps you reset all your matches and reconnect with expired connections – doing it multiple times will result in a ‘shadowban’. Simply put, Tinder will not make your profile visible to your potential matches no matter how many times you swipe right on them or resort to boosts or premium subscriptions. You won’t be notified of any ban and there’s nothing you can do to undo it. Your Tinder profile will simply become so stale that you’ll encounter fake or really bad profiles!

8. Connect your social media accounts

Who doesn’t like to do a little background (read stalking) check before initiating conversations with their Tinder matches? Linking your Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or more to your Tinder profile makes you appear more authentic, and helps your matches decide if you’re really their type. Especially with Tinder proliferating with catfishing accounts and bots, building authenticity has become more important than ever! Who knows if your other social media handles lure your matches better than your Tinder profile? This is one of the most common Tinder hacks that’ll get the ball rolling for you!

9. The right bio and right pictures are the real deal

The most common issue that’s blocking your matches is a lacklustre or unappealing bio! If you can’t put in the effort to communicate your own needs and wants, why would anyone else shelve their time and energy to pursue you? Charm your way into your match’s hearts with a fun prompt, a hilarious opening line, or some really fun facts about you – there’s so much to play around with.

Similarly with pictures, many people end up using poor-quality or blurry photos that make them look absolutely unflattering. Or worse? they choose a group photo as their primary display picture. If you’re guilty of doing any of these, stop right there!

Choose a good-quality picture of you in your natural element, flaunting your travel escapades and hobbies or just a gorgeous selfie from a girl’s night out! Spare us the pixelated close-up shots, shirtless photos and those dirty mirror selfies for good.

10. Verify your Tinder profile

While Tinder profile verification is optional, just DO IT! Verification’s main purpose is to let other users know that your profile is real and not a catfish. After successfully completing the verification process, Tinder will add a blue badge to your profile to indicate your authenticity. Multiple surveys have found that verified profiles are almost 10x times more likely to get swiped right on than their non-verified counterpart. It’ll make you the real deal (quite literally)!

Hope these Tinder hacks help you secure more (and quality) matches!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you get more matches on Tinder instantly?

To get more matches on Tinder, you have to build an appealing profile – including everything from a nice bio and a good set of photos to linking your social media handles, verifying your authenticity and more.

Can you get the same person twice on Tinder ?

Yes, Tinder recycles profiles you swipe left on. However, if you swipe left on someone multiple times, then the app will likely remove their suggestion for good.

How to get a free Tinder boost?

Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum subscribers receive one free Boost a month, which expires if left unused.