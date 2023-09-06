Prada Mode takes a look at forgotten aspects of Seoul

Prada Mode has just celebrated its 10th iteration “Plural and Parallel” in Seoul. Coinciding with Frieze Seoul, Prada Mode is the evolution of Prada Double Club by artist Carsten Höller. This contemporary cultural series invites visitors to experience a journey across art, music, food, and entertainment.

This year’s Prada Mode took place at the cultural venue KOTE and was curated by Lee Sook-Kyung. Packed with installations from the likes of Kim Jee-Woon, Yeon Sang-ho, and Jeong Dahee, each space from the esteemed directors gave guests a special look at slices of contemporary cinema through each director’s idiosyncratic lens.

“Films impact cultures by reflecting the values and ideas that already exist in a given culture but also by opening up new possibilities and visions. What we see in films are both reflections of realities and promises of imagined worlds, a product and prompt of collective imagination. Kim Jee-Woon, Yeon Sang-ho, and Jeong Dahee create distinctive worlds in their films that are at once products of contemporary South Korea and inspirations for different possibilities. Prada Mode Seoul will highlight their uniquely diverse visions by providing three separate yet interconnected spaces, each representing the individual director’s version of actual and imagined reality,” says Lee Sook-Kyung.

Catching up with Art Direct, Nara Lee, our friends at Prestige were able get a full walkthrough of the various spaces. One of the prominent details throughout the design was a mosquito net that was placed around each installation. This gave off an obscure and hazy effect that tied in with the theme involving aspects of the city of Seoul that are forgotten or nostalgic. Prada Mode Seoul now joins the ranks of Miami, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Shanghai, Moscow, Los Angeles, Dubai, and Tokyo where past artists, directors and creatives, such as Theaster Gates, Jamie Diamond, Kate Crawford and Trevor Paglen, Jia Zhang-Ke, Damien Hirst, Martine Syms, and Kazuyo Sejima have left their mark.