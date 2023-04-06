Can you read a message on Instagram without the sender knowing? Find out

Have you mistakenly ended up seeing your friend’s DM in the midst of a really busy session, wishing you could magically undo it? Or ended up reading a group chat whose messages you were planning to avoid? There are several situations where you just want to hit the snooze button, but stumbling upon someone’s Instagram DM makes it (sort of) obligatory to respond. You’ll be glad to know that there are certain hacks that allow you to read those messages without being seen!

While Instagram doesn’t let users turn off ‘read’ receipts, there are a few workarounds that allow you to master the art of going incognito. Curious to know more? We’ve curated a list of ways you can check Instagram DMs without the sender finding out.

How to read Instagram DMs without being seen?

Here are some of the tried and tested ways to check DMs without having to worry about the ‘seen’ tag.

Read DMs from drop-down notifications

This is the easiest way to see the message by simply viewing the drop-down notification bar on your phone screen. Just be extra cautious to not click on the notification otherwise you’ll be directed to the chat window, activating the ‘seen’ receipt.

‘Restrict’ the sender on the app

Instagram launched the ‘restrict’ feature in 2019 with the purpose of curbing bullying, harassment, or spam. This feature basically allows you to make someone’s profile invisible and their conversations are further moved to the ‘message requests’ folder. This folder doesn’t have the ‘seen’ receipt, thereby solving your purpose. Follow these steps to restrict a profile:

Visit the profile of the person you intend to restrict.

Click on the three dots appearing on the top right corner of your screen.

Select the ‘restrict’ option and press ‘dismiss’ to confirm the same.

In case you wish to unrestrict them later, follow the same steps and select the ‘unrestrict’ option.

Disabling the internet

While this isn’t the most popular method of getting rid of ‘read’ receipts, you can still give it a go. In this case, the ‘seen’ command will be triggered immediately after you turn on your internet. Here’s how to do it:

Open the DM page on Instagram, but don’t view the conversation you intend to read.

Turn off the app and further deactivate the mobile internet/ Wi-Fi connection.

Open the app again, this time with the internet off, and read the conversation without being seen.

Keep in mind that as soon as you enable the internet, it will show that you’ve indeed read the text.

Use third-party apps

Third-party apps allow you to read messages from another device without being seen. Therefore, you’ll have to link your phone to a separate device. Apps like AirGrow, AirDroid Parental Control and many more allow you to monitor your activities and offer alternatives to reading Instagram texts. These include receiving your Instagram DM straight to your e-mail, which means you don’t have to ever open the message on the application.

Before jumping onto third-party apps, do your research and reach the privacy policy thoroughly!

(Hero image credit: Brett Jordan/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Solen Feyissa/ Unsplash)