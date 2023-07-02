facebook
"I Can Hear Me" is Revolue's first solo exhibition in Asia
02 Jul 2023

“I Can Hear Me” is Revolue’s first solo exhibition in Asia

Jimin Park

Represented by Streams Gallery, Revolue, the Brazilian urban artist, is coming to Hong Kong for his first solo exhibition in Asia titled “I Can Hear Me.” The exhibition will be held from July 8 to the 23rd, at Mee Lun House in Central.

In this new exhibition “I Can Hear Me,” Revolue asks the audience  “I can hear me, can you hear yourself?” as people often forget to listen to themselves while living in bustling cities, where deafening noises of perpetual machines and sprawling traffic can easily swallow up our voices.

Stressing the importance of hearing our own heart against the sound of the concrete cacophony, Revolue maximizes his creativity, with works that are in free form, without any sketches.

Take a look at one of the artworks that will be featured in the upcoming exhibit, Sunday Again. Revolue uses acrylic, pastels, graphite, markers, and spray-on canvas.

revolue artwork

Born in San Paulo, Brazil, Revolue has established himself in this industry for over two decades, with a unique style that mixes urban street art and classical artistic approach together. Revolue has a wide art style of paintings on canvas, paper, and even digital forms.

The artist has steadily been gaining recognition in Brazil and internationally as he has been able to present his works at various exhibitions in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon, London, and Sao Paulo. Revolue has also previously featured his artworks at Art Central back in March.

Check out more of his artworks via his website and Instagram before heading to the exhibition.

Streams Gallery
“I Can Hear Me”
G/F, Mee Lun House
2-4 Mee Lun Street, Central
Hong Kong
July 8-23
TUE – SUN, 13:00 – 18:00

“I Can Hear Me” is Revolue’s first solo exhibition in Asia

Jimin Park
