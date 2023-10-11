Russ giving Shenzhen What They Want

What they want? Well, last Saturday night, it seems like what Shenzhen wanted was Russ, and SHFT delivered a sold out Russ show to close out his first ever China tour.

Russ, the American singer known for songs such as “What They Want” and “3:15”, debuts in China off the release of his new album, “SANTIAGO”. We were there to catch his last performance in Shenzhen.



“SHENZHEN HANDS UP!”. Known for his signature long wavy lion’s mane look with a cap on, there was no mistaking Russ as he emerged onto stage. The crowd atmosphere shifted. It was more energetic. Dense. “Do it Myself” blasts through the speakers and the crowd erupts.



Although Russ had just dropped a new album, he is more well known for his older projects. Russ didn’t disappoint the OG fans as he performed all the familiar favorites including: “Missin You Crazy” and “Ride Slow”

Keeping the energy going all night with a veteran stage presence that constantly engaged the audience, Russ encouraged his fans to raise their middle fingers all night and also 3’s to tribute his songs, “3AM”, and “3:15”.

But it would be criminal if Russ didn’t perform songs off his latest project, “SANTIAGO”. Making his last stop in China extra special, Russ performed “No More” for the very first time in front of his fans in Shenzhen.





After almost 2 hours of nonstop energy and music, it is apparent why he deserves a sold out show halfway across the world. The fans demanded more as he stepped off stage, not to anyone’s surprise, he came back towards the pit and sang with the fans.

Check out the rest of our photos we took at the show below. Special thanks to SHFT.