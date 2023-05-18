Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s beautiful playlist he curated for his own funeral

Even after his death in death, the legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto is celebrating music with the entire world. Announced by his management team, the late electronic pioneer was privately working on a 33-track playlist to be played at his funeral.

Even in a weakened state, after diagnosed with cancer, the composer was engulfed in music, carefully selecting meaningful songs for his own funeral.

Ryuichi’s Last Playlist. We would like to share the playlist that Ryuichi had been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end. – skmt managementhttps://t.co/QPeSnthq9p pic.twitter.com/lK7B2ltUM9 — ryuichi sakamoto (@ryuichisakamoto) May 15, 2023

The announcement from his management reads: “We would like to share the playlist Ryuichi has been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end.”

The playlist features music from the greats of Classical music composition like Erik Satie, Johann Sebastian Bach, Claude Debussy, and Johann Sebastian Bach, along with works by Alva Noto, Georges Delerue, Ennio Morricone, and Bill Evans, before ending with the track “Breath” by Laurel Halo.

The iconic composer passed away on March 28 this year at the age of 71 due to cancer where this gift now exists as his final piece of curated music.

Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s funeral playlist below:

(Image: David Coll/WireImage)