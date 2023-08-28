Sik-K’s Poppin Concert in Hong Kong

Sik-K returns to Hong Kong after 3+ years and makes Hong Kong “Pop A Lot”

Onion Production brings Sik-K to Hong Kong at a very interesting point in the rapper’s career. After starting his new music label, hot off a world tour, and his new album “POP A LOT” just dropped, SIk-K is going into his prime and Hong Kong gets to witness.



Even 8 hours before Sik-K would grace the stage, his fans were already waiting for him at the airport. When he got to the venue, there were fans sitting outside E-Max. It was clear that Hong Kong was more than ready.

Performing new songs such as, “5882 (OPPA ASAP)” and “See You in Every Party”, Sik-K got it popping. Starting the show off with a jacket, but ending it in a tank top, things were heating up at E-Max Music Zone.



Bringing his brother out all the way from Singapore for this show specifically, Shigga Shay kept the energy rolling. Performing an unreleased song that they just made, Hong Kong got the exclusive first live performance of a Shigga Shay, Sik-K song that we are looking forward to releasing soon.





As the show wrapped up, Sik-K got down in the pit and started signing things for his fans. After putting on a nearly 2 hour show, it was sik how he still had the time and energy to sign things for Hong Kong. Check out the rest of the photos we took down below.