Silk Road Sounds drops “Down by the River” by Blå Värld ft. Eek-A-Mouse

Gothenburg left-field rapper Blå Värld aka Anton Kristiansson has just debuted his latest track under Yeti Out‘s label Silk Road Sounds.

Titled “Down by the River” the track features reggae/dancehall icon Eek-A-Mouse and is the fourth single from the Swedish artist leading up to his debut album HÆRTBRÆK CITY.

As part of the release, we caught up with Yeti frontman Arthur Bray to learn more about how his relationship with Blå Värld started and where he’s looking to take the Silk Road Sounds record label in 2024.

How did this MV happen with Blå Värld?

I met Anton Kristiansson aka Blå Värld randomly at the More Rice Records store in Bangkok which led to an all-nighter coming out of Never Normal Club at 7 am chatting jibberish, he gave me a USB with 21 tracks he wrote, and later that summer I flew to Stockholm and played a party with him under a bridge. Over meatballs one evening, we listened to the album and decided to shoot some footage for a few tracks. This eventually turned into the album release on SRS, coming out this Friday (January 12th) and subsequently, we made 3 music videos for the project. I ended up inviting him to Hong Kong for Art Basel mayhem week. We debuted the project live at the M+ Art Week opening party 2023 which yeti out threw.

You’re known more for being behind the deck and not so much behind the camera. Is directorial work something you’re looking to do more of outside of the Yeti label?

Not sure what directorial work is. I have some ideas and they get created through collaboration with friends.

I shot the video on my iPhone in Stockholm. The b-roll footage is shot around Eek-e-Mouse’s neighborhood, we were trying to find him only to realise he was downtown smashing pints at 10 am, we got some footage and then headed to meet him. The rest of the clips were shot next to the pub. Editing done by talented Nick Berry & animations by Ying Ying Lee who has a really fun visual / animation project called Dancing in Detachment – go check it!

Why is this worth a listen and watch, and what was it that caught your ears when linking with Kristiansson?

As an artist/rapper/poet, Anton’s references in his narratives are far and wide, from DJ Rashad (Chicago footwear legend) to Japanese salary men struggles – taking listeners to Khaosan Road, Dogemzaka & beyond. His work reflects commercial hip-hop success in Sweden to leftfield ambient audio projects, which makes this self-produced album fascinating.

Years later after founding the record label, is Silk Road Sounds growing into how you envisioned it when you first started it in 2018?

The A&R process is always personal. All the music released is from friends or people we’ve met on the road. Not sure if there’s any connection between canto post-punk (南洋派對 N.Y.P.D) and left-field ambient rap from Gothenburg. Maybe it’ll all make sense later.

When looking for genres and artists, aside from an open mind, what are doing to discover new music?

There’s no rule, just whether you’re stoked on it and wanna back it.