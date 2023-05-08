Square Street Gallery’s “Hellish Gags” exhibition finds truths in dark humour

Square Street Gallery has just opened its doors to a new group exhibition titled “Hellish Gags” (地獄哏). Using dark humour, the artists look to address historical and affective truths through their respective mediums.

As Square Street Gallery puts it, “If, following Freud, humour is a pathway to open up once inaccessible sources of pleasure, then the artists of “Hellish Gags” offer up possible recourses in some of the darkest recesses of the social landscape.”

Works on display are from featured artists Namio Harukawa, Qin Xiaoshi, Jason Pulgarin, Clara Wong, and Elliot Jamal Robbins. For the first time in Hong Kong, the signature female domination works of Namio Harukawa are on display. The constant motifs seen in Harukawa works involve voluptuous women sitting on the faces of flaccid men. These men are often shown shackled while taking on their subservient roles below the woman. The works tell of the shifting roles of women in society and explore the relationship between the carnal desires found in both the libidinal economy and political economy.

Other works include Clara Wong’s POV: You are the ping pong (2022) which puts viewers in the place of a ping-pong ball ready to get paddled back and forth. There is also Thyme Canvas Cake (2023) from Wong which postulate the notion that the painting does not begin with the mark on the canvas, but rather with the mounting of the canvas.

Those looking to learn more about the works currently on display at Square Street Gallery can visit the “Hellish Gags” exhibition taking place from now until June 3.

Square Street Gallery

21 Square Street

Sheung Wan

Hong Kong

(Images: Square Street Gallery)