BLACKPINK is releasing another collaboration with Starbucks

Blinks, are you ready for this news? Starbucks will collaborate with Blackpink for the second time to release upcoming collaborative merchandise. The items such as tumblers, key rings, and pouches will feature the symbolic colors of the global girl group black and pink, and their logo.

Starbucks has a history of collaborating with the powerhouses of K-pop, BTS, and Blackpink, to maximize its reach toward its strong fan base. Starbucks first worked with Blackpink in 2021 where the collection was exclusively launched in Thailand. The products were sold out within a few minutes thanks to enthusiastic Blinks in Thailand.

The collection in 2021 titled “Spark in You” featured hearts and sparkles on a dreamy starry background. Take a look at the merchandise collection that was released in Thailand below.

According to Starbucks Asia Pacific, the drop of Blackpink merchandise will follow a similar process to the viral collaboration with BTS. Like the BTS X Starbucks collaboration in 2020, Starbucks will be limiting the purchase to one purchase per person. The BTS merchandise collection was exceedingly successful, despite Starbucks’ effort of limiting the purchase per person. The collection was sold out on the first day of its release. Blinks are now eagerly hoping that Starbucks will have more stock available for purchase this time.

As the collection is reported to be only available in South Korea, it might be a bit challenging for fans in Hong Kong to get their hands on it. Stay tuned for more news as Starbucks is set to release details on the official release dates and details on the merchandise.

(Images: Blackpink official Instagram, Starbucks Asia)