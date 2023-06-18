Books recommended by Steve Jobs for spiritual guidance and inspiration

The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton M. Christensen and Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Shunryu Suzuki are among many books recommended by Steve Jobs (1955-2011)for anyone who seeks spiritual enlightenment and wants to learn tips and tricks for running a business as the pioneer in revolutionary technologies once sought.
Jobs was the co-founder of Apple Computer, Inc. (now Apple Inc.). He revolutionised the computer industry in a manner that although Tim Cook has taken the reins of the company, the innovative products that were made by Apple under Jobs’ guidance continue to change the way people, businesses and the world operate. However, while tech was everything that defined the American entrepreneur, spirituality was his solace which fuelled his passion. As per Jobs only authorised memoir Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography by Walter Isaacson, he was a seeker of spiritual books that guided him to change for the better.
Jobs has mentioned various books in his biography which apparently helped him achieve unparalleled success, and many of them belong to the genre of spirituality. He says that they not only changed his vision towards life but also at a point influenced him to become a practitioner of spirituality.
Moreover, many inspiring books have been penned on Jobs’ success as an entrepreneur and a leader, such as Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different by Karen Blumenthal, Becoming Steve Jobs by Brent Schlender and The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs by Dr. Robert M. Toguchi, which you could read as well.
So, if you have an interest in tech and business and want to find answers to questions about life, death and beyond, you must consider books that Jobs’ found enlightening.
Here is a list of books recommended by Steve Jobs
Outlining notable discoveries from the world of saints and yogis, Autobiography of a Yogi is a one-of-a-kind spiritual narration which explains the meaning of life, death and rebirth, using sacred Indian interpretations. It aims to open the readers’ “hearts and minds to the happiness, splendour and limitless spiritual capacities that last in the lives of every human being,” the book states.
Jobs’ take on the book: In Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography, Isaacson revealed how the Apple founder read Autobiography of a Yogi when he was in high school. Also, the writer noted that while staying at a guesthouse in India’s Himalayan foothills, Jobs read the book again since there wasn’t much to do. He further stated that Jobs read the book every year.
This unique book is divided into four sections but has no page numbers. It, however, has a colour sequence. Penned by well-known spiritual writer and practitioner Ram Dass, it reveals Dr. Richard Alpert’s account of spiritual enlightenment from being a lecturer at Harvard through his journey and time spent in India. It chronicles his discoveries of the fundamental truths associated with spiritualism as he transforms into Ram Dass. The book aims to equip readers with skills to take charge of their lives and direct them towards self-discovery through spirituality, yoga and meditation.
Jobs’ take on the book: In a candid interview with Jobs, Isaacson quotes the former Apple CEO in Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography as saying, “Be Here Now was profound. It transformed me and many of my friends.”
This masterpiece on eating habits by food expert Lappé decodes how an individual can change the world through their eating habits. It provides substantial information on how meals can be protein-rich and cooked without meat, guidelines for a healthy diet, and a thorough reference manual for meal preparation and planning called vital kitchen ideas.
Jobs’ take on the book: According to his biography, Jobs read Diet for a Small Planet while he was in his first year at Reed. The book influenced his eating habits greatly. Explaining this he told Isaacson, “That’s when I pretty much swore off meat for good.” Additionally, the book led Jobs to try fasting and purging.
Christensen’s book explains why sticking to obsolete products and technology can kill the growth of even the most top-notch companies in the market. It offers readers guidelines for leveraging the phenomena of disruptive innovation to demonstrate how innovation and change have to be a constant concern for growing a business.
Jobs’ take on the book: As per biographer Isaacson and Jobs’ conversation documented in the memoir, the latter explained why Apple needed to embrace cloud computing. Jobs said, “It’s important that we make this transformation, because of what Clayton Christensen calls The Innovator’s Dilemma, where people who invent something are usually the last ones to see past it, and we certainly don’t want to be left behind.”
Author and renowned psychiatrist Bucke evaluates the idea of illumination or transcendent realisation in this classic work. He explains his experience and the “outlook of historical figures, including Buddha, Jesus, Paul, Plotinus, Muhammad, Dante, Francis Bacon, and William Blake.” Further, the describes the three stages of consciousness development, which include the consciousness of animals, the self-consciousness of the mass of humanity, and cosmic consciousness (the next stage of human development).
Jobs’ take on the book: According to Business Insider, Jobs’ college friend Daniel Kottke put out a list of books they read during the course of their stay at Reed. These books served as inspiration for both their subsequent professional endeavours and Jobs’ extensive travels. And, the 1901 publication of Cosmic Consciousness is one of the most significant publications on that list.
This spiritual classic by Suzuki articulates the fundamentals and specifics of zazen, a meditative discipline that is known to be the heart of Japanese Sōtō Zen Buddhist practice.
Jobs’ take on the book: Isaacson noted Jobs as saying, “Zen has been a deep influence in my life ever since. At one point I was thinking about going to Japan and trying to get into the Eihei-ji monastery, but my spiritual adviser urged me to stay here (in California).”
This book by Rand is a gripping expedition of a man’s life that accumulates a broad perspective of human existence. The book unfolds various stories wherein people outgrew their capabilities but only to debase from riches to rags.
Jobs’ take on the book: Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Computers., told Bloomberg in 2011 that his late partner, Jobs, was inspired by this book. Wozniak remarked, “Steve was very fast thinking and wanted to do things, I wanted to build things. I think Atlas Shrugged was one of his guides in life.”
