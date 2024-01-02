Catch Sungha Jung at his Hong Kong and Macau concerts

South Korean guitarist Sungha Jung will be gracing Hong Kong and Macau once again with his talents, playing two shows in each city from January 17 to 20.

Sungha Jung will be playing in Hong Kong on January 17 and 18 at 7.30 p.m. on both days. The shows will be held at Y Theatre, Youth Square in Chai Wan. Ticket prices range from HK$300 to HK$480 with special prices available for students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities. After his Hong Kong shows, Sungha Jung will head to Macau to perform on January 19 and 20 at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium with tickets available for MOP$240 to MOP$600. Fans can watch his official announcement below and get tickets for his Hong Kong show here and Macau tickets here.

Who is Sungha Jung?

Sungha Jung first rose to internet fame as a 9-year-old posting guitar covers on YouTube in 2006 and was hailed as a guitar prodigy. As he got older, he started making his own arrangements by ear, showing that he also has the musicality and artistic sense to go with his skills. Sungha Jung is now 27-years-old and considered one of the best acoustic finger-style guitarists of our generation.

Nowadays, when he’s not performing at concerts, Sungha Jung holds livestreams in which fans can see how he makes his arrangements live. His covers mostly consist of anime and K-pop songs and occasionally, he will do an update of some of his old covers which showcase how much he has grown in the past 18 years he’s been active. Fans can expect to see him perform some of his most popular covers as well as original songs in his upcoming concert.

(Image: Sungha Jung via Instagram)