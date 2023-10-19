Mini Lau’s tattoos are a love letter to the art

Lifestyle Asia’s Tattoo Talks explores the connection and stories behind people and their tattoos. For our next episode, we catch up with Hong Kong’s very own, Mini Lau — the first-ever tattoo artist to bring small-scale tattoos to Hong Kong. She now owns and operates her own studio, Mini Tattoo.

At first glance, Mini Lau doesn’t strike one as a stereotypical tattoo artist. Appearing in a white dress with no visible tattoos, she stands in stark contrast with the other exhibitors. At her booth, we find her showcasing photobooks of intricate bite-sized illustrations to a small crowd alongside her team of apprentices.

Lau’s works are all small in scale and filled with an impressive amount of detail. Done primarily with a single round line needle and 03 round line needle, the tattoos are cute, colorful, delicate. In this episode of Tattoo Talks, we explore the story behind her tattoos, her journey of becoming a tattoo artist, and more.

How did you first think of becoming a tattoo artist?

I decided to become a tattoo artist in 10th grade. Back then, I remember sending a lot of messages to different studios to see who would accept an apprentice. I soon realized learning tattooing has a cost so I began working at a full-time for 9-10 hours a day. Around 11 at night, I would get to the tattoo shop and begin studying and practicing to around 3 to 4 a.m. I did this non-stop for around two years. After this process, I became a real tattoo artist.

What tattoos do you have?

The first tattoo came out of impulse when I was 18. You know, when you’re young and unhappy, you might decide to get a tattoo. I tell people now, before you get a tattoo you need to think about it because it will be with you for the rest of your life. After that experience, all my tattoos have had meanings. After training for three years, I finally became a professional tattoo artist and gifted a tattoo to myself which you can see on my wrists. There are two hearts which were done by two tattoo artists I like in Korea. The one on the right is done through hand-poke technique while the left is done through machine.

Why did you choose to do a coloured tattoo?

I like more dreamy colors such as pink, purple, and blues and my own works are based around these hues. This wave tattoo actually has a meaning. I got it after the pandemic. It’s part of my signature and it comes from the quote “Be Water.” In life, you should be like water.

Who were the artists who worked on your tattoos?

The “hello tattoo” was done by my mentor, Ansel. 1 year later, I got two hearts tattooed which represent the love I have for this industry and to prove to myself I have the determination to keep going. The process was tough, but I’m very grateful for being able to become a tattoo artist.

The left heart is done by Doy, a Korean artist that I really admire and have followed since the start of my career. In South Korea, they need a medical license to practice and he helped speak up for the tattoo artists in the country, pushing for reform. The one on the right is done by Sol Tattoo which I also really admire. He specializes in small tattoos and has a shop in LA now.

Do you plan to get more tattoos?

For me, tattoos should have a meaning so if I experience something or think of something, I’ll get more. My first one was impulsive, but the rest will be thought out. Some people say, you’re a tattoo artist but you don’t have many! Before, I would think, if I do tattoos, I need to know how much it hurts so I can comfort them.